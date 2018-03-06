'Black Panther' remains a force at the box office, as It has outperformed new releases, 'Red Sparrow' and 'Death Wish' while becoming a successful non-sequel superhero film.

Black Panther has capped off three successful weekends in a row at the box office. The film is now the highest-grossing solo and non-sequel superhero movie from the Marvel franchise.

According to Forbes, The film reached $501 million in North America over the weekend and $897 million worldwide. In addition, Black Panther just leaped Deadpool, which grossed $363 million domestically and $783 million overseas. Also, the film surpassed Wonder Woman ($413 million in the U.S and $821 million abroad).

The milestones for this movie do not stop there. It has also toppled Sony’s Spider-Man, which was released in 2002. It grossed $403 million at home and $821 million in foreign sales. All of these accomplishments come without the presence of Batman or Iron Man.

“Now that Walt Disney’s Black Panther has passed the likes of Wonder Woman and Spider-Man 3, it is officially the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time, in North America and worldwide, that doesn’t feature either Bruce Wayne or Tony Stark.”

The Forbes report goes on to explain that Black Panther will soon pass The Dark Knight and its sequel. If the movie were to exceed Iron Man’s $1.2 billion from 2013, it would be a remarkable feat. The film’s performance just helped shatter a record never achieved for the month of February.

As reported by Deadline, the February box office cleared the $1 billion mark for the first time ever. All of this was made possible in large part to Disney’s and Marvel’s Black Panther. This winter month’s totals makes it seem like it was summer instead.

Black Panther has also dominated in additional categories. As reported by Box Office Mojo, the movie made $66 million this weekend. It was still able to perform very well in spite of new releases like Red Sparrow and Death Wish.

Black Panther has now grossed

$900 million at the box office Worldwide. It hasn’t premiered in China yet… The Movie will hit $1 billion in the next week. Congratulations to Marvel Studios and the stars on their financial and critical hit ✨ #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/4mDJSghaYc — Blacpire Magazine (@Blacpire) March 5, 2018

Furthermore, it is the top movie in 2018 by far. Black Panther has grossed $501 million, with Fifty Shades Freed coming in at second with $95 million. The list also includes Peter Rabbit ($84 million), Insidious 4 ($67 million), and Maze Runner ($57 million).

Black Panther is once again the front-runner to win this weekend’s box office, and it’s still on a roll, since it hit theaters on February 16. A CNBC analysis confirms the movie’s dominance once again.

“Disney is clearly on a roll with ‘Black Panther’ showing incredible strength as it posts the third biggest third-weekend gross of all time,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, “and most notably becomes the 10th highest grossing movie of all time in North America after just 17 days in theaters.”