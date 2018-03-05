Did Sandra Bullock Get Plastic Surgery Ahead Of The Oscars? Doc Weighs In

Bullock's cheeks looked fuller at Sunday night's award show.

Sandra Bullock made an unexpected appearance at the 2018 Oscars on March 4. The actress looked stunning — per usual — but some people noticed that her face looked a bit more round than it normally does. Of course, it’s not uncommon for an actor to undergo some “work” before a big appearance, be it an award show or a movie premiere, but did Bullock actually have extensive work done?

The Inquisitr was able to catch up with Dr. Matthew Schulman, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City, who weighed in on Bullock’s fuller-looking face. He seems to think that Bullock may have done some injectables (fillers that are injected into the skin to give a fuller appearance) before the big show.

“Sandra looks great. Keep in mind that she is 53 years old! Her cheeks look round, but not overly full. This was likely achieved using temporary injectable filler such as Restylane, Juvederm, or Radiesse. Sandra has a naturally narrow face, and during the normal aging process, the cheeks can become more flat. Therefore, injecting filler into to the cheeks is often a really good way of rejuvenating the appearance. Temporary fillers typically last between 9 [and] 14 months and can cost anywhere from $1000-3000, depending on the amount of product required,” Dr. Schulman explained.

So, Bullock probably didn’t end up going under the knife, so to speak, but it sounds (and looks) like she may have just done a little touch-up before hitting the red carpet.

Check out this photo of Bullock to see a close-up of her face. You might notice that her cheeks look fuller here.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Bullock arrived at the Academy Awards wearing an ombre black-and-gold floor-length gown designed by Louis Vuitton. She wore her long brunette locks straight, going for a classic, chic look. Her makeup look featured a smokey eye and a nude lip, both complimenting the hues in her metallic gown. Although she has been dating beau Bryan Randall since 2015, she walked the red carpet solo.

Bullock has been enjoying life out of the spotlight, raising her two children, Louis, 8, and Laila, 5. Although she has been working, she lives a very private life, especially following her split from ex-husband Jesse James.

She previously won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2010 for her work in the film The Blind Side. She was nominated for Best Actress in the film Gravity back in 2014.

Bullock’s latest film, Ocean’s Eight, will hit theaters on June 8. The highly anticipated film is a prequel to the other three Ocean’s movies starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and several others. Ocean’s Eight is the female version of the popular franchise.