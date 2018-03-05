‘Big Brother 19’ Star Christmas Abbott Reveals She Is Pregnant

Christmas Abbott came in third place on Big Brother 19. She was the last female left in the competition, exiting the house on finale night. During the competition, she was injured and caught a lot of criticism for being “carried” through the game. While she didn’t end up winning money, there was a lot of talk about her connection with Paul Abrahamian. The two never did explore anything outside of the house, but Abbott revealed she would be open to it following the season ending.

Earlier today, Christmas Abbott shared some exciting news. She posted a photo on Instagram announcing her pregnancy. According to Us Weekly, Christmas Abbott shared the father of her unborn child is Benjamin Bunn. The two are both CrossFit competitors. They have been together since at least January, which is when Abbott revealed she found out she was pregnant. Currently, the Big Brother 19 star is nine weeks pregnant, which is three weeks away from ending the first trimester.

This news was unexpected for both Christmas Abbott and Benjamin Bunn, but both have revealed they are excited for the journey to come. She talked about being emotional on the post she shared announcing her pregnancy. Learning to expect the unexpected has become her motto since her stint on Big Brother 19. There will be a whirlwind of emotions as Abbott embarks on the journey through motherhood.

Details surrounding the pregnancy are scarce at the moment. Christmas Abbott is too early to know the sex of the baby. She didn’t share the due date, but based on the nine-week mark, it is estimated that she will give birth in September. Abbott didn’t share a lot, just that the news had caught her by surprise. Benjamin Bunn echoed the sentiment and revealed he was excited for what the future held for the two of them. He praised her and talked about his expectation that she would be a good mother.

This new chapter is something Christmas Abbott is excited about. It is unclear how she plans to keep fans informed, but it appears that Instagram is her social media medium of choice. She has been receiving well wishes since the news was posted. It will be a long journey, but one that is worth taking.