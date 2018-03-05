NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Still ‘Very Much In’ On Kirk Cousins, Per Mike Klis

Despite some reports, the Broncos are still 'very much in' on free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins is the most popular name in the NFL heading into free agency this offseason. After the Washington Redskins chose to move on from him in favor of Alex Smith, there are quite a few teams that will be trying to convince Cousins to sign with them. Among those teams are the Denver Broncos, who missed the playoffs last season and are looking to make a splash in order to be contenders once again.

Some reports have stated that Cousins has already narrowed his potential destinations for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. While that report has gained a lot of traction, there are others that state that it is completely wrong.

According to a report from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos are still “very much in” on Cousins. He noted that no teams have had visits with Cousins and that there is no truth to the quarterback already marking teams off of his list of potential destinations.

Klis’ report certainly makes more sense than the reports of Cousins already narrowing down his options. Denver is one of the best teams searching for a free agent quarterback this offseason. They can certainly offer him the kind of money that he will want, while also being able to offer him a chance to compete for a championship.

As I tried to explain to @nfldraftscout yesterday, Broncos are very much in on Cousins, per team and player sources. It's WAY too early for this. No team has had any visits or talked money. #9sports https://t.co/fsVbVepHEn — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 5, 2018

Last season with the Redskins, Cousins put together yet another solid all-around season. He completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Those numbers show why Cousins is in high demand this offseason.

Denver struggled through a season full of disappointments at the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian showed flashes early in the season but fell apart as the season moved forward. Neither Paxton Lynch nor Brock Osweiler was able to play up to starting demands either.

It will be interesting to see which teams are in serious consideration when free agency opens up. Cousins will likely take visits to teams like Denver, as well as other teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Vikings, and Jets. He isn’t going to rush a decision, as this could be his one chance for a massive contract and perfect situation.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors come out in the near future, but be careful which ones you believe. Despite the current hype, it sounds like Denver is still a potential landing spot for Cousins.