Ronda Rousey is planning to kickstart her WWE career with a feud against Stephanie McMahon

When Ronda Rousey signed her contract to join the WWE, a lot of fans wondered if she would end up like Brock Lesnar — a part-time superstar who only showed up occasionally and then took extensive periods of time off. There were also questions about whether she would wrestle on television or just compete at pay-per-view events. If her schedule is any indication of what fans can expect from Rousey as she starts her new professional wrestling career in the WWE, they are in for a pleasant surprise. PWInsider reported that Ronda is scheduled to appear on every single Monday Night Raw episode from now until WrestleMania 34.

Ronda Rousey Upcoming WWE Schedule

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8, and the WWE revealed that Ronda Rousey would be on the next four episodes of Monday Night Raw. This means that Rousey will appear on five straight episodes of the WWE show since signing her WWE contract at Elimination Chamber.

Those WWE appearances include the Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee tonight, next week in Detroit, the following week in Dallas, then in Cleveland, and finally in Atlanta on April 2 — the week before WrestleMania 34.

There are also rumors that the WWE will have Ronda Rousey work at least one non-televised house show event. The WWE will hold a house show at Madison Square Garden on March 16, and they are considering adding Rousey to the show. This would be the first time the former UFC champion ever appeared at any event inside Madison Square Garden.

1st day on the job… @stephaniemcmahon slaps me…

2nd day on the job… my fellow Olympian @therealkurtangle, an American hero with pneumonia, gets sucker punched by @tripleh …

This is far from over. pic.twitter.com/Q1klVTtVmq — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2018

Ronda Rousey And Her Road To WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey will compete at WrestleMania 34, and the original WWE rumors are true. She will wrestle in a tag team match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The question of who her partner would be was up in the air — with The Rock as the obvious choice. However, The Rock likely won’t be competing at WrestleMania 34 due to his Hollywood schedule.

Instead, as Monday Night Raw showed last week, it looks like Ronda Rousey will team up with Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle. It was Angle who started the problems between Rousey and Stephanie McMahon at the Elimination Chamber. Then, on Monday Night Raw, Triple H sucker punched Angle before leaving the ring.

In tonight’s Monday Night Raw preview, WWE.com reported that Ronda Rousey went onto social media last week and said this was far from over with between her and Stephanie McMahon and hinted that their story was continuing tonight.