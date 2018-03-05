‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Finale: Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star To Be Revealed On Tuesday’s After Show, Reports ‘E! News’

The next 'Bachelorette' will reportedly be revealed on Tuesday night.

The Bachelor 2018 is coming to an end this week, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. will reveal which of the final two women he’ll decide to propose to. While all eyes will be on Arie as he makes this difficult decision, some shocking moments are head for viewers who will see a lot of drama play out during the finale and after the final rose.

Warning: Major Bachelor 2018 spoilers below.

According to a March 4 report by E! Online, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will choose the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with, but after two months of being engaged to the winner, he’ll change his mind. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, cameras will capture Arie break up with this fiance and then rush back into the arms of his runner-up, who he is currently in a relationship with. Fans will likely feel bad for Luyendyk’s jilted former fiance, and that is when everyone will begin weighing in on who they believe will be the next star of The Bachelorette.

The report reveals that ABC’s next Bachelorette star will be revealed on Tuesday night after the conclusion of the finale and on the After The Final Rose live show, but who will be chosen as the show’s next leading lady? Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final two women, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, will both be in attendance at the show, as well as some of the favorites from this season of The Bachelor such as Tia Booth, Seinne Fleming, Kendall Long, and Bekah Martinez. Any of those women could be announced as the next Bachelorette lead. However, Bekah Martinez is likely no longer in the running after it was revealed that she will be headed to Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

A major case could be made for Kendall Long, who was sent home by Arie Luyendyk Jr. after the fantasy suite dates. Fans of The Bachelor seemed to like Kendall’s quirky personality, but it’s Arie’s heartbroken ex-fiance who will likely have the fan’s vote. Will Arie’s former fiance get a second shot at love as The Bachelorette’s lead? All will be revealed on Tuesday night.