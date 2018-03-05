Terry Bryant Djmatari’s Facebook Video Shows Him Posing With Frances McDormand’s Stolen Oscar

Terry Bryant Djmatari gets 15,000 Facebook video views after being arrested for stealing an Oscar.

Frances McDormand set her Oscar statue on the floor while she gave an impassioned speech about “inclusion riders,” as reported by the Inquisitr, and later, her golden statuette was out of her grasp. As reported by Heavy, Terry Bryant is a 47-year-old man who has been arrested for allegedly stealing McDormand’s Oscar — the same statue that Bryant can be seen toting around and kissing in a video from his Facebook page.

Facing charges of felony grand theft from the Los Angeles Police Department, Bryant’s name appears on various social media accounts as Djmatari, DJ Matari, or Terry Bryant Djmatari, as his name is listed on his Facebook account. Frances had allegedly lost her Oscar, but it turns out that Bryant was the culprit who allegedly copped the Oscar at the Governors Ball after-party. Terry can be seen in the below video kissing the Oscar and telling people that he won the Oscar for “music.” Bryant didn’t get much more specific, claiming he won the Oscar for producing or a vague job similar.

However, as seen in the below tweet, New York Times reporter Cara Buckley had already posted a photo of Bryant, along with a caption on Twitter that stated security was on the lookout for Bryant. Frances had notified security that her Oscar was gone after Bryant grabbed the golden statue and ran away with it.

Meanwhile, Bryant’s video from Facebook is getting thousands of views in the wake of the crime story.

Bryant could be seen talking to others in the video and attempting to find out information about additional parties.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018

Bryant is currently in jail and facing a $20,000 bail, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dj Matari, as he is known on Instagram, has a description that reads, “I Love GOD I Am a highly favored of God! I am Producer, A-list Entertainment journalist,TV Film & Music Producer, A&E Editor Actor, TV Host, UN Ambassador.”

Bryant may claim a plethora of talents on social media, but now he is known for attempting to pull off a brazen heist.

Frances had the statue recovered. The actress scored her Oscar win for playing Mildred Hayes in the Fox Searchlight drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.