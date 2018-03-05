Watch Pistons Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

A struggling Cleveland team hosts a Detroit team that seems to be fighting for a playoff spot.

Monday night’s NBA action includes the Pistons vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage. The latest matchup arrives as both teams are on two-game losing streaks. That has their fans somewhat concerned based on the potential playoff implications. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including odds to win, over/under number the start time, television channels, and how to watch the Pistons vs. Cavs live streaming online.

As of this report, the latest NBA standings show the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) still hanging onto third place in the Eastern Conference. However, two losses in a row have them just a half-game ahead of the Indiana Pacers for fourth place. The Detroit Pistons (29-34) have also dropped two in a row and are currently in the ninth place spot for the East. Detroit comes into tonight’s game just 2-8 over their last 10 games despite making a trade to bring in Blake Griffin.

The Cavs find themselves once again home favorites despite the recent struggles. Odds Shark lists Cleveland by 7.5 points on their consensus odds for the point spread, with a moneyline price between -255 and -265 right now. The visiting Pistons are +215 to +225 underdogs depending on the sportsbook one uses. For tonight’s over/under points total, fans are looking at a total consensus of 219.5 points as of this report. Bettors should keep in mind that Jeff Green is still injured and center Tristan Thompson recently sustained an ankle injury which will keep him out of tonight’s contest as well as several more games.

#Cavs C @RealTristan13 stepped on the heel of a Nuggets player during last night's game, was able to keep playing, but experienced significant swelling overnight. Evaluation today confirmed R ankle sprain. He'll miss multiple games & his status will be updated as he progresses. pic.twitter.com/NyxT99Wr9F — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 4, 2018

Tonight’s Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is slated for a 7 p.m. Eastern Start from Quicken Loans Arena. Live television coverage is available through various services or channels depending on the viewing region. In the Cleveland viewing areas, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) is the channel to watch. For Detroit and their viewing regions, it’s Fox Sports Detroit. All other views can see this game on the NBA TV channel, where available. Fans can watch the game live streaming online via Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. This may only be available in the two Fox Sports channels’ viewing regions.

There isn’t currently any official NBA TV live stream, although many cable and satellite providers may offer the channel via online feed through their provider features. There are also a number of channel streaming services available which include NBA TV as part of one of their channel lineups and may offer a free trial. These include Sling TV, Direct TV Now, and Fubo TV, among others. It’s best to check out the respective websites for any applicable details as well as information on how to sign up for a trial and enjoy tonight’s game live online.