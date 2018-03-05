Seattle Mariners Rumors: Ichiro Suzuki Signing Close, According To Report By Bob Nightengale

The Seattle Mariners are looking to re-sign outfielder Ichiro Suzuki to a new contract.

Seattle Mariners rumors reveal some huge news about Ichiro Suzuki. Information coming out of Spring Training states that the Mariners are close to signing Ichiro to a one-year Major League contract. This would mean that Ichiro would be in line for a spot on the 25-man roster and could open the season as a backup outfielder.

A report by baseball writer Bob Nightengale has just thrust these Mariners rumors into the spotlight. The news might have a direct correlation to the team losing outfielder Ben Gamel for four to six weeks due to an injury that just took place during Spring Training. It has opened a spot on the 25-man roster, presumably one that Ichiro could fill if the two sides can agree to terms.

While Ichiro Suzuki is now quite old in terms of playing Major League Baseball, there are still a lot of Seattle Mariners fans who had hoped he would re-sign with the team. As a free agent now, Ichiro has the freedom to choose a new team, especially after the Miami Marlins decided not to bring him back for another year. It opened the door for the Mariners to allow Ichiro to finish his career for the team, even if it ends up being in a role coming off the bench.

During the first 12 years of his MLB career, Ichiro Suzuki played in 1,844 games for the Seattle Mariners. During that time, he posted 2,533 hits, 1,176 runs scored, 438 stolen bases, and a 0.322 batting average. Since then, Ichiro has pushed his career totals up to 3,080 hits and 509 stolen bases. The 44-year-old outfielder is heading toward a first-year induction to Cooperstown, but he has shown no interest in retiring from the game.

Now, after playing three years with the Miami Marlins and 360 games with the New York Yankees, Ichiro may be heading back to the Pacific Northwest. Could he provide some value for the team coming off the bench? That’s going to be a hot topic among fans on social media, especially as the team tries to remain competitive in the American League West. It could end up being a fun anecdote to finish out his career or simply a stunt to sell more tickets. Either way, these Seattle Mariners rumors are putting the team back on the front page.