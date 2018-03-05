Paris Jackson Shows A Lot Of Skin And Tattoos In Revealing Gown At Oscar’s After-Party

Paris Jackson wears green Versace gown that covers very little at 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party.

Paris Jackson dress to impress on Sunday night in a gown she wore at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The 19-year-old showed a lot of skin and tattoos in a green gown designed by Versace. She posed up a storm for photographers before entering the after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Jackson’s gown had a plunging neckline that exposed a series of tattoos going down her chest. Several tattoos were also seen on her outer and inner arms. The elaborate dress had shoulder pads with colorful rhinestones on the shoulders and throughout, as well as a bodysuit style with long chiffon sections cascading down her long legs and acted as a train.

Paris had her long hair pulled back in a simple ponytail with sides falling around her face. She accessorized the look with drop earrings, bracelets, and multiple rings.

Just Jared reports that Paris Jackson’s Oscar party gown made people think of Tinkerbell. As Revelist adds, the gown was a tribute to Paris’ late father, Michael Jackson. He used to imagine that he was Peter Pan and Paris was Tinkerbell.

Paris was one of the most talked about celebrities for her stylish look at the Oscars after party.

Prior to the Oscar Awards, Paris Jackson donned a low-cut fringed mini dress that revealed her chest tattoos. Jackson’s only daughter was a guest at the Soho House West Hollywood party. News.com.au reports that the pre-Oscars party was hosted by VF editor Radhika Jones, Ava duVernay, and Lancome. Other stars appearing at the event were Chelsea Handler, Caitlyn Jenner, Janelle Monae, Angela Bassett, and Mindy Kaling.

The report noted that Page Six reported last year that several Hollywood agents were working to make Paris a star. The model signed on with Rod Stewart’s manager, Arnold Stiefel, made a deal with IMG Models, and landed a role in the movie Gringo with Charlize Theron.

Paris Jackson has a huge social media presence and is far from glamorous in a lot of the photos she posts. Her daily life is somewhat hippie-like, but she pulls out all the stops when it comes to high publicity events like fashion shows or the Oscar parties.