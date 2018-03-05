Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of Her After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

Mike is sharing a sweet message for his wife after she unveiled her inspiring new music video.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is telling the world how proud he is of his wife of seven years just days after shutting down recent rumors claiming the twosome were heading for divorce. Mike couldn’t help but gush over Carrie after she debuted her inspiring new music video for the track “The Champion” featuring Ludacris last week, which even features a cameo from the NHL star and his teammates.

Reposting a clip from the official music video which Underwood shared with her close to 7 million followers last week to his own Instagram account, Fisher told his fans on March 3 that he was very proud of the star as he gushed over both the song – which was co-written by the country music star – and its music video.

“Such an inspiring song and video!” Mike captioned a short clip of Carrie’s “The Champion” music video. “Proud of you @carrieunderwood #champion #luda.”

Fisher’s re-upload of his wife’s video already has more than 127,000 views and inspired some sweet responses from fans. Many commented on the clip by letting the Nashville Predators star know how happy they were to see him sharing a sweet message for Carrie, just less than two weeks after he used the social media site to firmly shut down rumors of a divorce after split allegations began to swirl.

“All I can say is WOW! But also I’m not surprised,” commented Instagram user @larbear1028 of Underwood’s new song, which was also used as the theme for NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Super Bowl as well as the network’s coverage of Pyongyang’s Winter Olympics.

“What a wonderful song and amazing video,” they continued. “Both are done so well. Go get em.”

“She truly is an incredible & inspiring person, Mike!” Carrie fan @carrieslegs84 then wrote after seeing Fisher show his support for his wife and the mother of his 3-year-old son, Isaiah. “I love that the both of you are so supportive of each other!”

Notably, Fisher makes a cameo in Underwood’s new music video as he and his Nashville Predators teammates are featured at various points throughout the montage.

The video features various clips of people across the world doing inspiring things, from sports to battling illness, as well as featuring clips of historical moments such as video of Martin Luther King Jr. and mention of the recent #MeToo movement.

Underwood previously said that her husband – who she’ll celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary with in July – is a big fan of the song, teasing back in January that he was listening to the inspiring track while working out in their home gym.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Carrie previously said that he heard the song long before it was officially released and even wanted to play the hit for his Nashville Predators teammates in the locker rooms before playing in the Stanley Cup last year.

“[Mike] would listen to it before playoff games. He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry,'” Carrie recalled in a 2017 interview with Variety.

Underwood dropped the music video shortly after sharing a sweet message for her and Mike’s son on social media in celebration of his fourth birthday.