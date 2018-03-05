‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Has A Major Announcement After Her Nasty Split From David

The announcement comes after the RHOC star was spotted at the QVC headquarters in November.

Shannon Beador has an exciting announcement for all of her Real Housewives of Orange County followers. The reality star just revealed her new partnership with QVC, which will publish Beador’s food recipes. Will the new deal help Beador get over her nasty breakup with David?

According to Bravo TV, Beador confirmed her QVC partnership with a note on Instagram. The announcement comes after the RHOC star was spotted at the network’s headquarters in November.

Fans have been guessing why Beador was meeting with QVC ever since and now we know that she was just securing a deal to help get her cooking dreams off the ground.

“Today it became real! QVC is HAPPENING!!! So surreal to see my recipes come to life!!! Launch date is April 18th!!! #dreamcometrue,” Beador shared on social media.

The deal comes after a troubling time for Beador. The RHOC star announced her divorce with longtime husband David Beador back in October. While Beador is focusing on raising her daughters in the aftermath of the split, David has already moved on to another woman.

Last month, David wished his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, a happy Valentine’s Day on social media using the hashtag “NotDiscreetAnymore.”

In addition to the Valentine’s Day post, David allegedly took his new girlfriend on a romantic vacation to Salt Lake City a few weeks ago.

Shortly after David told his Instagram followers that he was in Salt Lake City for his daughter’s volleyball tournament, Cook shared a pic of her and David hitting the slopes. David clearly has no qualms about showing off his new romance, but how is Beador dealing with all the drama?

An inside source claims that Beador isn’t angry about David’s new relationship. She only wishes that he would have kept things a little more private until after the divorce was finished. David’s love life remains a sore subject between him and his daughters, though Beador is doing her best to smooth things out until everyone gets adjusted.

Beador has not introduced all three of her daughters to David’s new girlfriend. Bravo also has zero plans of having Lesley on the RHOC next season. Most of Beador’s co-stars are behind her and agree that he shouldn’t be on the show moving forward.

With that in mind, David will likely have brief cameos next season and will only have scenes when it makes flows with the story line.

Beador, meanwhile, is coping with all the drama by doing things she’s always dreamed of, like exploring a career in the cooking industry. The reality star has talked about her love for cooking on the show and explored starting a restaurant at one point, though those plans eventually went nowhere.

With Beador’s new QVC, she might get her chance to open a restaurant and fans are definitely excited to see what she’ll be cooking on the network in a few months.

Stay up-to-date with Shannon Beador when the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County premieres later this year on Bravo.