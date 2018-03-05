Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly’s First Joint Interview Address Rumors: ‘Love At First Sight’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore appeared on the red carpet with her husband Marc Daly at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party yesterday.

The couple did their first interview together and addressed all the rumors surrounding their relationship and whether Kenya Moore has been fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The couple is asked by an Entertainment Tonight host how they knew they were the right ones for each other. Marc admits that it was love at first sight and the 47-year-old former model states that she knew Mr. Daly was the one after their first date.

The RHOA star said that she called Cynthia Bailey after the date with Marc and told her that she just met her future husband.

The couple then directly address the rumors that their marriage is fake and her husband is not real.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it,” Daly stated about the false rumor. “I know I’m real, and she knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.”

Kenya is wearing a stunning purple dress while Marc looks dapper in a suit.

When talking about their relationship, the reality TV star reveals that her husband inspires her to become a better person and says the following.

“When you finally are at peace with yourself and you find someone who centers you and who loves you unconditionally and they just bring out the best in you, you want to be a better person for them”



Several rumors about whether Kenya Moore will remain in Real Housewives of Atlanta has been circulating even before Season 10 aired. TMZ reported last year that Kenya was given an ultimatum to put her husband on the show or get fired.

The publication also alleges that Kenya wasn’t on the trip to Barcelona on the latest episode because Marc Daly was not interested in filming.

During the joint interview, the Entertainment Tonight host asked Kenya about the rumor that she is being fried from RHOA.

“I can’t be fired,” Kenya said followed by laughs. “So that can’t be true.”

Marc Daly teases his appearance on RHOA and says that fans may get a sneak peek. Kenya’s husband also denies the rumor that he refused to appear on the show.

Kenya confirms that she is filming the reunion and ensures fans that she has not been fired. A Bravo blog previously announced that Kenya and Marc are renewing their vows in a ceremony in Atlanta where Cynthia will be a bridesmaid.

Therefore, it is unlikely that Kenya Moore will be getting the Phaedra Parks treatment.

Kenya has responded to multiple rumors on her Instagram account. However, this is the first time she is addressing them on camera along with her husband Marc.