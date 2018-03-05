Cavaliers Rumors: Cleveland Should Sign Josh Smith, According To ‘King James Gospel’

Quenton Albertie of 'King James Gospel' believes the Cleveland Cavaliers should take a look at veteran forward Josh Smith.

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have two roster spots that they can use to sign a veteran who can help them in the postseason. The recent injuries to key players might eventually help their front office decide in their search for players who will complete their playoff roster.

According to Quenton Albertie of King James Gospel, the Cavaliers should consider adding Josh Smith to their roster. Smith will likely get the attention of title contenders, who will try to improve their bench rotation for a possible deep run in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers need all the help that they can get, as they are aiming to have a better chance of beating the Golden State Warriors in a potential NBA Finals rematch. The Cavaliers made big moves before the trade deadline, but they were recently hit by injuries.

All-Star forward Kevin Love remains out with a hand injury. Dave McMenamin of ESPN also reported that starting center Tristan Thompson will be out for “multiple games” because of a sprained right ankle. This is the reason why Albertie is convinced that Cleveland should take a gamble on Smith.

Smith has only played three games this season during his short stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. He did not play in the league during the 2016-17 season. He decided to suit up for the Sichuan Blue Whales in China after spending time with the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2015-16 NBA season.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

While Smith has not played a lot in the league over the past two years, Albertie said that the veteran power forward could make an impact for Cleveland late in the season. He pointed out that Smith’s versatility and athleticism could bring a new dimension to the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor.

If Smith is in tip-top shape, he could also be a matchup problem for opposing big men because he can put the ball on the floor, and is also known as a decent finisher in pick-and-roll situation. He can also help the Cavaliers on the defensive end of the floor with his ability to block shots and defend perimeter players.

In 13 seasons in the league, Smith averaged 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds on top of 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. The 32-year-old forward, who was the 17th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2010 after averaging 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals with the Atlanta Hawks.