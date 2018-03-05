Fake ‘Game Of Thrones’ Posters Overshadow The Official Promo Poster

The release of the first official promo poster was followed by fan-created posters.

The unveiling of the promo poster for Season 8 of Game of Thrones has inspired some fans to create their own posters. The internet is now flooding with various fan-created posters following the release of the official promo poster on February 27, reports Collider. The HBO fantasy TV series is one of the most watched shows on TV. It is also one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2019 as it returns for its final season. After leaked footage and scripts in Season 7, HBO has taken measures to curb any further leaks by shooting multiple endings, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Apart from the fears of leaked episodes and scripts, HBO also has to deal with fan-created promo posters — even though the fake posters may add to the promotion of the series. Some followers of the fantasy series have created posters and shared them on social media. There were tons of posters uploaded prior to the unveiling of the official poster of Season 7 by HBO. These unofficial posters or fanart are created with the intention to deceive and sometimes even excite fans.

One of most recent fan-created posters on Facebook shows Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) kneeling in front of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), similar to Lord Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish’s (Aiden Gillen) posture before Arya slit his throat. The poster has already got people talking, with many speculating that the Starks will eventually have their revenge on Cersei through Arya.

The internet is flooded with many of such fan-made posters that look convincing. However, a look at the official posters from HBO shows some distinctive differences, according to reports. For example, one of the official posters for Season 7 has #GOTS7 and the HBO logo underneath it. The background is a combination of fire and snow, with the snow covering the flames in the background like a veil. A website dedicated to fans of the TV series, Winter is Coming, points out the difference between the official poster and fan-made posters.

The official promo poster via Collider shows “GOT” written in large fonts, followed by “2019” underneath. Below that, “The Final Season” is written with the sigils of House Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister at the bottom. However, the poster is conspicuously missing the HBO logo on it.

Official promo poster for Game of Thrones season 8! pic.twitter.com/RkxvL5llnN — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) February 27, 2018

Fake promo posters will continue to flood the internet as fans of the series wait in anticipation. For all things Game of Thrones, the HBO official website is the authentic source. Season 8 of the blockbuster TV series Game of Thrones premieres in April of 2019 on HBO.