Melania Trump Wears Powder Blue Coat-Dress And Shoes [Video]

Melania's baby blue coat-dress gets buzz on Monday, March 5.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in the spotlight on Monday, March 5 when the couple greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, at the White House. As seen in the above photos and below videos, Melania turned to a similar powder blue hue that she donned more than one year ago, for President Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Melania also wore a similar baby blue hue back in 2007 when she took a photo with Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, and Tina Fey, as reported by the Inquisitr.

According to the Express, Melania’s look was more like a youthful baby blue color, with the first lady matching her sky-high heels to her coat-dress. On Twitter, viewers of videos like those below are noting what a similar color is shared between the outfits worn by Melania and Mrs. Netanyahu — while others quip that Melania’s power blue matches the sheen of Benjamin’s hair. Others are wondering if Melania is wearing a coat or a very thick dress, although she has been known to wear plenty of coat-dresses in the past.

Recently, Melania wore a $4,650 Dolce & Gabbana coat-dress with a military-style design, in black and gold colors, along with gold snakeskin print shoes, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Melania’s Inauguration Day outfit, according to InStyle, was also powder blue — a Ralph Lauren skirt and jacket that had a shawl-like collar reminiscent of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara received a warm welcome from @POTUS Donald Trump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump upon their arrival at the White House. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/XM2pUsSVIu — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 5, 2018

A detailed photo of Melania’s shoes was taken by photographer Olivier Douliery, as seen in the below photo from Getty Images. The shoes appear to be a slightly different hue from the blue of Melania’s coat-dress, with the stilettos appearing to have a greenish-blue hue.

Melania warmly greeted the prime minister’s wife as the foursome walked into the White House.

Melania Trump wears blue shoes on Monday. Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Some social media users wrote that they were surprised at Melania’s appearance, with one Twitter user admitting that she thought Melania looked frumpy, an admission she never thought she would make.

Additional tweets about Melania appearing on Twitter cover a range of thoughts about from everything to Melania’s latest fashion choices to other matters surrounding the presidency.