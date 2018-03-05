According to the latest rumors concerning Ariana Grande, she appears to be making a run from the studio to the stage.

Pop star Ariana Grande is rumored to be in talks to land a dream job of on Broadway. Rumor has it that she is on the verge of receiving the prestigious role of Elphaba in the musical Wicked.

The Sun’s Dan Wootton was among the first to reveal the rumblings revolving around Grande.

Via the Times Square Chronicles’ Suzanna Bowling, Elphaba is easily one of the most lusted-after gigs the play has to offer. During Wicked’s 13-year tenure, very few actresses have been bestowed with the honor.

The Sun reminds readers that Wicked unveils the scintillating tale of The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West. For those who do not know, the Wicked Witch of the West just so happens to be Elphaba.

With that being said, the theatrical role is the furthest thing from minor. In spite of its grandiose nature, many believe that Grande would be perfect for the leading role on Broadway.

Rianne Addo of the Daily Mail is quick to point out that Ariana has a few acting roles on her resume. Among those are when she starred in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, playing the role of Cat Valentine. Accordingly, it is safe to say that Grande is by no means a one-trick pony.

According to Bowling’s piece, Grande would be filling some big shoes if she ultimately lands the gig. She would take the place of the renowned Jackie Burns, who has been tremendous in her representation of Elphaba for the last six years.

Based on what DigitalSpy’s Megan Davies reports, this is not the only time Grande has been linked with the distinguished gig. During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke: The Series last year, she did not hide her feelings about the dream job. At the time, she unhesitatingly told host Seth MacFarlane she would “do it tomorrow” if the opportunity ever emerged.

Throughout the episode, she continued to place emphasis on her interest in acting. Stemming from what Music News reports, her expressed interest is the furthest thing from modest.

“I was a huge theatre nerd my whole life, still am,” she told host Seth MacFarlane.

“It’s what I put on when I need to restore my soul and heal myself. It brings you back to home… One of my dream roles is to play Elphaba.”

The same report adds that her notoriety as a pop star will help raise interest in Wicked. Her background is expected to bring in “fresh audiences” if she gets the leading role.

The news surfaces not too long after Grande was persuaded to not perform at the BRIT Awards in London. As stated in Addo’s article, the singer, unfortunately, experienced a last-minute illness. Because of her illness, Liam Gallagher pinch hit for Grande at the BRIT Awards, via Davies’ article.

Although her tribute performance did not work out, getting the role of the green-skinned Elphaba would be a huge rebound for the 24-year-old. The Times Square Chronicles exhibits that it would not be her first time on Broadway. From 2008-2009, she wound up with a role in the musical 13.