Tori Roloff Takes Subtle Dig At Internet Trolls, Encourages Positivity On Social Media

Little People, Big World fan favorite Tori Roloff apparently has her share of haters. The reality TV star recently let off some steam after she was seemingly targeted by internet trolls or was at least subjected to some negativity on social media.

Tori said she felt like she had to address something that was bothering her, so she posted a long message on Instagram. The 26-year-old mother to baby Jackson Kyle started off by saying she considers it a gift to have a place where she can express herself and share her positivity in life. Tori also admitted that she never expected to be where she is right now.

“I am so blessed by the gift I’ve been given of having a platform on social media to share love, acceptance and kindness with so many people,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “I so never imagined my life going in this direction and I thank God every single day that he has shown me how to love greater than I ever thought possible.”

Tori also showed some humility, insisting that she doesn’t see herself as some celebrity.

“I am just a normal person. There’s nothing extraordinary about me.”

“I live my life the way I believe God wants me to and I just try to be a good person,” Tori said further. “I am so thankful I can share my story with my followers and I pray that my social media is a place to bring light into someone else’s life.”

Tori proceeded to subtly call out internet trolls or those people who spread negativity on social media. She adamantly said she doesn’t want the negativity that such trolls bring, particularly on her social media accounts. Tori may also be alluding to the hate that trolls direct toward her family, particularly her in-laws Amy, Audrey, and even Jacob.

“Social media can quickly become such a dark and scary place.”

“I choose to laugh and be silly and not take things seriously because I love life and I love having fun in life,” Tori said.

Tori ended her post by explaining that all she wants to do on social media is to “make people laugh” and show her followers that she’s “just a normal girl who got thrown into extraordinary circumstances.”

Some followers were curious as to what led Tori to write such a long post to “explain herself” and to call out internet trolls in the process.

Stephanie_lynn1975 asked Tori if her post had something to do with her recent Instagram Story, which was about the recent Oscar Awards. The follower offered Tori some kind words to help her feel better after apparently being roasted by trolls.

“I hope the negative messages were few and far between because that was so not a big deal,” the fan said. “Please don’t stress. If anyone had an issue with that then they need some serious meds. You’re one of the sweetest, most genuine reality TV peeps on here. I don’t believe you could have possibly offended any reasonable human. Chin up!”

Tori was apparently sharing her thoughts on the recently concluded 90th Academy Awards through Instagram Story. From the looks of it, some of her followers didn’t appreciate some of the things she said or posted.

One of her Oscars-related posts that are still available as of this writing is that of Keala Settle singing “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. The post, which Tori captioned with “@kealasettle girl, you’re killing it,” was immediately followed by a close-up of the reality star throwing the creepy “crazy girlfriend” look.

It’s not clear if the said post was the one scrutinized by the internet trolls, but she did mention the Oscars before apparently addressing her detractors.

“And that commences Tori posting about the Oscars,” the LPBW star said.

“Assume positive intent. If you can’t do this here then truly I’m sorry. I love to have fun and be silly. I love every kind person out there. Some of us need to learn to not take things so seriously. Okay, anyway. Be nice, and assume positive intent. Oh and never comment on the Oscars ever again,” Tori said.

Tori is not immune to haters, as she’s been mommy-shamed before, though not as much as Audrey, according to In Touch Weekly. To her credit, Tori has been patient with such internet trolls and mommy-shamers. As she explained in her post, she prefers to deal with negativity by countering with kindness and lots of positivity.