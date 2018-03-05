Queen Elizabeth Could Give This Stately Home To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry When They Wed

HRM gave Prince William and Kate Middleton Anmer Hall, a part of her Sandringham estate, after they got married.

We’re only few months away before Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to wed Prince Harry. After Harry’s brother, Prince William, tied the knot with Kate Middleton in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II gave the couple a royal estate. Will she do the same with Harry and Markle after they exchange vows on May 19?

According to Express, Harry and Markle are currently living in a part of Kensington Palace called Nottingham Cottage. William and Middleton also have their own apartments at Kensington Palace, where they live with their two little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But they also own Anmer Hall, which is located within the grounds of the Sandringham Estate. Elizabeth offered them the home around two years after they got married.

William and Kate undertook a massive remodeling project after they received Anmer Hall. In a project that cost over $1.5, the royal family renovated the kitchen, conservatory, bedrooms and grounds, including new landscaping to maximize privacy. Considering the gift and costly renovations, there’s a good chance that she’ll give another estate to Harry and Markle once they tie the knot.

“I’m not certain how many homes are on the Sandringham Estate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one was gifted to Harry and Meghan,” royal expert Kelly Lynch explained. “Especially given the fact that the royals spend Christmas at Sandringham.”

William and Harry are very close so there’s a good chance they’ll want their children to grow up near each other. One possible option is Sandringham’s York Cottage, which serves as a royal office at the moment but could be converted into a house for the newlyweds. That said, Elizabeth could also give Harry and Markle one of the open estates at Windsor Castle. Either way, it sounds like the two will be getting a new home in the near future.

In the meantime, Markle is getting used to being a part of the royal family. The former Suits star recently attended her first public forum with Harry, William, and Middleton, and she’s already picking up a few royal habits.

At the event, Markle was spotted using what has been dubbed the “duchess slant,” which is a seated position Middleton has made popular in recent years. Elizabeth and Princess Diana also used the same move.

Members of the royal family do not cross their knees in public because it is against etiquette. To appear more ladylike, they keep their knees and ankles tightly linked together whenever they are in a seated position. Markle may be new to the royal family, but she’s quickly learning how to handle herself with the best of them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The wedding will come around a month after William and Middleton welcome their third baby, which is due sometime in April.

Queen Elizabeth has not commented on the estate rumors.