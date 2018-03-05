Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Smooch On Red Carpet As He Tells Fans That Ripa Still Takes His Breath Away

After 22 years of marriage, the couple is still totally head over heels for each other.

It’s no secret that Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are still madly in love with each other, even after years of marriage.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Kelly Ripa shared an adorable throwback of herself and her husband Mark Consuelos from their time on All My Children as Haley and Mateo. And then just last week, the Inquisitr also reported that Ripa shared a picture of Consuelos from 2002, calling him her man crush now and forever.

This past weekend, Ripa and Consuelos walked the Oscars red carpet together and shared a few smooches along the way. According to Just Jared, Kelly and Mark slayed the red carpet with her in a Christian Siriano gown and Fred Leighton jewelry. As they walked to the Oscars together, they stopped for an interview with Ryan Seacrest before kissing for the cameras.

On her Instagram page, Kelly joked that she and her hubby were “prom night chaperones” and her 1.7 million Instagram followers absolutely adored the post.

In the picture, Ripa looks over her shoulder so fans can get a good look of her black, green, and pink gown. Consuelos is all smiles in a tux and bow tie.

“Stunning couple & gorgeous dress!!!!”

“Best dress of the night hands down,” another fan commented.

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:43pm PST

In all, the 47-year-old gained almost 200,000 likes as well as over 3,900 comments. On the other hand, Mark posted the same exact picture as his wife but also added a few more behind-the-scenes photos of the couple getting ready for the main event. Fans gushed over Mark’s adorable caption on the photo as he paid tribute to the mother of his three children.

“It was an honor to walk w/my fave on the red carpet.. 23 years later and still taking my breath away..”

At the end of the post, Mark hash tagged the picture, saying that he married “above his station.” Consuelos’ series of photos gained nearly as much attention as his wife’s with over 126,000 likes as well as 1,200 plus comments. Most fans simply couldn’t get over the fact that Mark wrote such a beautiful tribute to his wife.

On his Instagram story, Consuelos also shared with fans that it is “sad” that he only gets to see his wife at big events since he has been in Vancouver filming Riverdale while she is in New York filming Live With Kelly and Ryan. His story also showed the couple sharing a kiss before the Oscars as well as another photo of him holding hands with Kelly.

It’s clear that love is in the air at the Consuelos household.