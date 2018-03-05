‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Chris Harrison Teases ‘Raw, Emotional Ride’ As Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Journey Ends

Arie’s ‘uncut, unedited, unbelievable’ two-part ending is being described as ‘the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever.’

Warning: Spoilers for the Bachelor finale ahead.

The Bachelor is about to end his rose-filled journey, but it won’t go off without a hitch. Bachelor fans have long known that something goes awry for this season’s star, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and his final two women, Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, during the show’s finale, which was filmed partly in Peru. Producers for the ABC reality show have not sugarcoated Arie’s ending in any way. The Women Tell All episode showed the race car driver/realtor getting called out by one of his castoffs, Caroline Lunny, for what he “did.” In a new Bachelor promo, Arie has even called himself “a monster” for how he handled his choice between Lauren and Becca.

There is no doubt that something very bad went down after Arie Luyendyk Jr. handed out his final rose. ABC is promising the ending will be something that viewers have never seen before, which is hard to believe considering there have been more than 30 combined seasons of the Bachelor franchise.

Now, in a pre-show tweet, Bachelor host Chris Harrison is teasing a dramatic, wild ride for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s two-part finale.

“So tonight is our live #thebachelor finale,” Harrison tweeted on Monday, March 5. “It will be a raw, emotional ride. We’ll be talking to a lot of familiar faces and give you a perspective unlike any you’ve ever seen on TV before. I’ll see you tonight!”

So tonight is our live #thebachelor finale. It will be a raw, emotional ride. We’ll be talking to a lot of familiar faces and give you a perspective unlike any you’ve ever seen on TV before. I’ll see you tonight! — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 5, 2018

Harrison previously teased Arie’s finale in his blog for Entertainment Weekly.

“Arie is heading to Cusco, Peru, with two women that he is madly in love with,” the Bachelor host wrote.

“As you can imagine, things are going to be wild. Next week we are live with a three-hour finale that will change the way you look at The Bachelor forever. I’m serious when I say do not miss it!”

Chris Harrison’s tease that the Bachelor finale will include several “familiar faces” have some fans wondering if former Bachelor villain Jason Mesnick will make an appearance. There have long been rumors from spoiler king Reality Steve that Arie pulls a switcheroo after proposing in Peru. If that is the case, it wouldn’t the first time a Bachelor star had a change of heart after the final rose. In 2009, Mesnick famously dumped his fiancée, Melissa Rycroft, for his runner-up, Molly Malaney. Mesnick’s season was such a trainwreck that the famous scene that showed him sobbing with his head hung over a balcony is now called “pulling a Mesnick” in Bachelor Nation.

ABC’s promise that fans have never seen an ending like Arie’s has some fans recalling Jason Mesnick, who during his live “After the Final Rose” episode, confessed that he couldn’t stop thinking about Molly despite the fact that he was engaged to Melissa.

“Over the last few weeks, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Molly,” Jason famously told host Chris Harrison.

A tearful Melissa then endured a breakup on live TV, later telling Mesnick, “I wish more than anything that last day, you would have just let me go.”

It is unclear exactly how the ending to Arie’s season of The Bachelor will differ from Jason Mesnick’s. Many fans think the show has been there, done that, as can be seen from the tweets below.

I don't understand how they keep saying something like this has never happened before. Did everyone forget about Jason Mesnick?? #BachelorNation — Jill D (@ArizonaBrees) February 27, 2018

Confused as to why everyone keeps referring to Arie's #Bachelor finale as "the most dramatic…" "controversial…" "insane…" ever. Jason Mesnick literally did the exact same thing EIGHT years ago? — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) March 2, 2018

Bachelor fans can expect at least one upset bachelorette in Arie’s finale—and possibly two. In addition, Entertainment Tonight has revealed that, in a surprising move, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s finale will feature totally unedited scenes for the first time in the show’s history.

A production source told ET the show will include “completely unedited scenes just as they were shot, with both cameras visible at all times to show every word and every moment of an incredibly emotional moment,” adding, “It’s nothing like you’ve seen on The Bachelor.”

The source also confirmed that Arie proposed and broke up with one of the women, and she was “blindsided.”

You can see the promo for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s blockbuster Bachelor finale below.

The Bachelor finale will air over two nights, Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.