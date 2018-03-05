Beyonce And Jay-Z ‘On The Run 2’ Tour: Philadelphia Ticket Sale Info Posted On Ticketmaster Website, Facebook

New "Beyonce & Jay-Z On the Run 2" tour pre-sale ticket information for Philadelphia concert tickets was posted on Ticketmaster and Facebook then deleted.

Beyonce and Jay-Z appear to be going on the run again with an aptly named “On the Run 2” tour. As seen in the below screenshot, information about the “Beyonce & Jay-Z On the Run 2” tour showed a date of July 30, appearing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. As reported by Complex, the new “Beyonce & Jay-Z On the Run 2” tour is being called the obvious sequel to the couple’s 2014 “On the Run” tour. However, the information about the second “On the Run” tour was quickly deleted from Facebook and Ticketmaster’s website — but not before fans could catch screenshots of the upcoming event. Complex has reached out to Ticketmaster to try and glean more information about the tour.

Meanwhile, the names Beyoncé and Jay-Z are trending on Twitter, with thousands of tweets being published, buzzing about the concert.

The Ticketmaster link named “Tickets | Beyoncé & Jay-z – On The Run 2 – Philadelphia, PA at Ticketmaster,” which urged fans to “buy Beyoncé & Jay-z – On The Run 2″ tickets at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA for Jul 30, 2018 07:30 PM at Ticketmaster” appeared on Monday, March 5. It was shared on Facebook 71 times before the link went dead.

As seen in the below tweet, the “Beyonce and Jay-Z On the Run 2” ticket sales had a pre-sale begin date of Tuesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

Um… is there a Beyoncé Jay Z tour coming???? Just checked this on @ticketmaster … pic.twitter.com/NBaJSAqPnj — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) March 5, 2018

Although fans are attempting to find out much more about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s potential new tour, publications like Variety are as well. The outlet reported that they have reached out to reps for both celebrities are awaiting more information about “On the Run 2.”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z “On the Run 2” Tour Dates Pisted and Delete from Ticketmaster’s website and JAY-Z’s FB Page….???????????? pic.twitter.com/bIC0zNRHsh — UTOR (@UTORHipHop) March 5, 2018

If indeed Beyonce and Jay-Z are teaming up for a new tour together, they will have a plethora of work to draw from in order to entertain fans. Beyonce and Jay-Z have appeared on “Top Off” by DJ Khaled most recently. In the past, Beyonce and Jay-Z have toured, singing songs from Beyonce’s 2013 album, as well as from Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Fans of the couple seem to respond well when Jay and Beyonce mount the stage together, like on her “Lemonade” tour in September 2016 — so a new “On the Run 2” tour would no doubt continue to cause buzz.