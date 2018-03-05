Oscar Winners Gary Oldman And Kobe Bryant Criticized On Social Media For Past Assault Allegations

Fans were quick to point out on social media the irony of having Oldman and Bryant receive awards during a night supposedly centered on women empowerment and of speaking out against abuse and sexual assault.

This year’s 90th Annual Academy Awards centered on the empowerment of women and of victims speaking out against sexual harassment and assault. However, a few awards that were given that night apparently irked some fans, as they apparently seemed out of place in the middle of the Time’s Up and the #MeToo movements showcased during the event. Several fans reacted negatively on social media when the award for Best Actor was given to Gary Oldman for his role as the infamous Winston Churchill in the movie, Darkest Hour. A similar reaction was also seen online following Kobe Bryant’s win for his animated short film, Dear Basketball. Oldman was accused of domestic assault in 2001, while Bryant was charged with sexual assault in 2003.

According to the New York Daily News, Oldman’s then-wife Donya Fiorentino reportedly filed a case with the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2001 accusing her husband of beating her with a telephone receiver in front of their kids. Oldman had allegedly choked Fiorentino and beat her face with a telephone receiver “three or four times” while their children were watching. Oldman and Fiorentino divorced shortly after. Oldman then married Alexandra Edenborough in 2008; the couple divorced in 2015. The 59-year-old actor is currently married to Gisele Schmidt.

As reported by Fox News, Bryant was charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year old woman in 2003. The charges were, however, dropped a year later after the woman had decided not to go ahead with the trial. Fans were quick to point out the alleged rape on social media and lambasted the ceremony for honoring Bryant with an award.

Gary Oldman and Kobe Bryant both received a statue.

Shortly after the awards ceremony, several fans quickly posted their reactions on social media, which included some calling Oldman a “wife beater.” Some fans also quickly noted how ironic the entire event was, given that actors who had faced assault accusation were given awards that night. Casey Affleck, who had faced sexual assault accusations last year, skipped the show this time around. Similarly, Kevin Spacey was also nowhere to be found during the awards ceremony. As reported by Vox, More than 30 men have already come forward against Spacey for allegedly sexually harassing them. Hollywood had reacted accordingly, which led to Spacey’s removal from House of Cards and the recasting of Ridley Scott’s movie, All the Money in the World.