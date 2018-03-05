Melania Trump ‘Likes’ A Tweet Questioning How She Got Her ‘Einstein’ Visa

The First Lady gave a thumbs-up to a video explaining that this visa is generally reserved for people of “national and international acclaim.”

Melania Trump “Liked” a tweet from a left-leaning radio program that questioned how she got her so-called “Einstein Visa,” AOL News is reporting.

Using her personal, verified Twitter account (@MelaniaTrump), rather than her official First Lady Twitter account (@Flotus), the First Lady gave a “Like” late Sunday night to an eight-minute video clip entitled “How Exactly Did Melania Trump Get an “Einstein Visa?” The video comes from left-leaning radio program The David Pakman Show, according to The Daily Mail.

The video looks into how Melania Trump obtained an EB-1 Visa back in 2000. As the Washington Post reported last week, the program is extraordinarily stingy with the number of visas it awards, with around one percent of legal immigrants coming into the US. The program has been given the nickname “The Einstein Visa” because its recipients are generally researchers, athletes, or other individuals of “extraordinary ability.”

In fact, according to the State Department, applicants must demonstrate “extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim.” As the program’s criteria notes, evidence of excellence in one’s field, such as an Academy Award, Pulitzer Prize, or Olympic Medal, will help the applicant.

Melania, at the time, was a Slovene model dating real estate tycoon Donald Trump. She had achieved some success in her field, but whether her accomplishments until that time rose to the level of “national or international acclaim” is, of course, a matter of opinion.

First lady Melania Trump to attend the annual Gridiron Club Dinner with the President https://t.co/wJEGoSmbhL pic.twitter.com/mECg4hJdAp — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2018

AOL News notes that Melania’s receipt of the visa helped her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, to the U.S.

David Pakman, the host of the show that produced the clip that the First Lady “Liked,” says that questions about how Melania obtained her visa are important.

“This matters not only because the first lady of the United States shouldn’t have questionable immigration circumstances in her past. So much of Donald Trump’s focus during his campaign has been on illegal immigration and visas and the wall and deportations and so-called extreme vetting.”

Beyond questions of how she obtained her visa, however, is the matter of why the First Lady would, however obliquely, give attention or credence to a tweet that appears to paint her in a bad light. And at this point, any attempt to glean insight into why she would do such a thing would merely be speculative.

This is not the first time that Melania has “Liked” a tweet that would seem to be antagonistic or unfriendly to her. In May 2017, the First Lady “Liked” a tweet from a left-wing blogger that suggested that her marriage to Donald Trump was “distant.” The “Like” remained up for a few hours before Melania removed it.