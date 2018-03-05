’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date Rumor, Predictions, And What To Expect

Netflix hit series 13 Reasons Why is returning with Season 2 in 2018 after it was renewed last year. Here is what we know about the upcoming season regarding the release date, cast, and whether the show will address all the burning questions from the first season.

Several accounts on social media claim that the official release date for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is March 31. However, Netflix has not revealed the official release date. The first season was released on March 31, 2017, on Netflix, which has led some fans to assume the second season will also be released at this time.

The second season was officially renewed in May of 2017.

This rumored premiere date is not likely, and here is why fans may need to wait a little longer. The 13 Reasons Why cast finished filming the second season back in December last year, according to this Instagram post by Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker.

Television series are usually expected to premiere after four months after filming. Therefore, the second season could be released around April or May, rather than March. Depending on Netflix’s scheduling, it could be as late as June.

Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, talked about what fans can expect in Season 2 in an interview and revealed that it will start a few months after the events of the first season.

What we know about @13ReasonsWhy season 2 — so far pic.twitter.com/PMUaIe6Zy8 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 9, 2017

The actor told Yahoo Entertainment that a lot of things will happen to his character during the time jump, and the series will fill in the gaps.

“You’re playing catch-up when you start, and you see where Clay’s at,” he explained.

I’m so excited to watch the season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy. ???? pic.twitter.com/R08bwMKJ1J — Herald Amora (@ruy_hirald) February 24, 2018

The second season will feature several new cast members, as the Inquisitr previously reported, as well as the returning cast from the first season.

Katherine Langford will return as Hannah Baker, as the series will continue to explore who is responsible for her death. Fans will also see another side of Hannah, as everything in the first season was mostly her perspective via the tapes.

The Netflix official account teases that Bryce faces justice for what he did to Katherine and Jessica.

The series will continue to explore how Jessica Davis copes with what happened to her. Season 2 will also feature teachable moments for boys and men about how to treat girls and women better.

There is a teaser announcement trailer for Season 2, but Netflix has yet to follow up with a new trailer.