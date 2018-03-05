Zachary Cruz said he and his friends bullied Nikolas Cruz when they were younger

Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Crus is now expressing regret for bullying Nikolas Cruz when the two were younger. After the school shooting, Zachary Cruz expressed regret to investigators of the school shooting which took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Zachary Cruz, who turned 18 days after the Parkland shooting, felt guilty about his role in bullying Nikolas Cruz.

Younger Brother Zachary Cruz Felt Guilty For Bullying Brother Nikolas Cruz

While Nikolas Cruz was the reason for most of the calls over the years to the Cruz home, after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the sheriff’s department published a list of the calls and complaints that came from the Cruz home before their mother Lynda Cruz died suddenly.

“In the interest of full transparency, we are making available the list of all 23 calls for service at the Cruz home. 18 involved Nikolas Cruz. None appeared arrestable under Florida law. However, two of the calls remain under internal investigation.”

After Lynda Cruz died in November, both Nikolas and Zachary Cruz went to live with their neighbor Roxanne Deschamps. But after Nikolas Cruz and Deschamps got into arguments over bringing guns in the house, Nikolas Cruz was kicked out, but Zachary Cruz remained.

Younger brother of Florida high school gunman is spotted for the first time since shooting massacre https://t.co/eFZY1UUUd2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 26, 2018

Zachary Cruz Thought There Was Something He Could Have Done To Stop The Parkland Shooting

CNN reported that Zachary Cruz told investigators that he bullied Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz when the two were younger. A Palm Beach County detective said that Zachary Cruz felt guilty about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and thought there was something he could have done to prevent it.

Zachary Cruz said that he and his friends had picked on Nikolas Cruz and bullied him, which is something he “now regrets ever doing.” Zachary Cruz wishes that he would have been nicer to Nikolas Cruz. In their report, investigators noted that there might have been some resentment on the part of Zachary Cruz because Nikolas Cruz was the “favored brother” of their mother, Lynda Cruz.

Nikolas Cruz's brother 'regrets bullying' suspected Florida school shooter https://t.co/VBCb4cvNn2 — The Independent (@Independent) March 3, 2018

Zachary Cruz Continues To Live With Cruz Family Neighbor Roxanne Deschamps

The Daily Mail said that Zachary Cruz felt some responsibility for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and that guilt might have contributed to Zachary Cruz being involuntarily committed in the days after the shooting.

“Days after the shooting Zachary was involuntarily committed to a mental health hospital under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows him to be held for involuntarily for up to 72 hours for a psychiatric exam.”

Zachary Cruz was released from the Palm Beach psychiatric facility, and he continues to live with Roxanne Deschamps.