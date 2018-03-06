Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Reportedly Stopped Making Love One Year Before Breakup, Reports ‘Radar Online

The former couple slept in separate bedrooms whenever they were in the same house.

Two weeks after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux officially announced their separation, the former couple has now been plagued by different controversies. Rumors have it that the actress has thrown her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s belongings in the trash after he failed to collect them from their Bel-Air home. Another rumor that has been swirling is that the Leftovers actor reportedly warned the Friends alum to fight fair or he will whip out the tell-all card that would humiliate her. Now, recent reports suggest that they had stopped sleeping together a year before their split.

A source recently spoke with Radar Online and said that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stopped making love a year before they decided to lead separate ways. According to the insider, the former couple didn’t sleep in the same bedroom whenever they were together. The Emmy-winning actress stays in Los Angeles most of the time, while her ex-husband remains in New York. Being away from each other was allegedly one of the main reasons why their marriage hit a snag.

The insider also said that Jennifer Aniston gave up on the idea of being the “seducer” when it comes to lovemaking. It said that Theroux always made excuses such as being stressed or tired whenever his wife attempted to make love with him.

“She was hoping for that spark to magically surface whenever they were on the same coast, but it never did.”

The source went on to say that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s “non-existent love life” was a major reason why the actor spends most of his time in New York. Although they both said in a statement that they are determined to continue their “deep respect and love” for each other, fans are now wondering if that was even true.

On the plus side, People recently reported that the former couple still talks all the time and has no bad blood toward each other. According to the insider, Jennifer Aniston is in a great place as she was in control of the situation. She has been relying on her friends, who already knew about their breakup long before they announced it on February 15. The actress also spent her 49th birthday at Courteney Cox’s house on February 11.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spent seven years together as a couple. They married in August, 2015.