‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Third Alter Ego May Be Someone Very Close To Her

Which Salem resident will Abigail think she is this week?

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is about to unveil a third personality, and this alter-ego could also be someone Abby knows very well. As many fans already know, Abigail is currently in the midst of a mental breakdown. She has been morphing into the personality of her friend, Gabi Herandez (Camilla Banus), and things are getting worse for the fan-favorite character.

According to a March 3 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail’s mental health issues are set to go from bad to worse. Days of Our Lives fans will soon see that Abby has yet another personality. The report suggests that with the upcoming arrival of Abby’s grandmother, Dr. Laura Horton, who has also suffered from mental illness, Abigail will take on her personality as well.

However, Abigail’s first personality, Gabby, isn’t going anywhere. In fact, Days of Our Lives viewers may find their heads spinning as Abigail morphs into Gabby, who then pretends to be Abigail. It seems clear that Abby needs help now more than ever, and that is where her grandmother, Laura, could become very helpful. Laura, who is Jennifer Horton’s mother, may know the best course of action that should be taken when it comes to her granddaughter’s mental state. Of course, since Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), doesn’t know about her alter egos yet, it seems that the drama will be at an all-time high.

Currently, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) are the only people who know Abigail’s secret. In fact, Abby herself doesn’t know that she’s been taking on other personalities as she has no memory of the episodes when they happen. Stefan has yet to tell anyone about what he’s witnessed from Abby, but once other Salem residents find out, it is sure to be a shocking revelation for all, especially since it seems that Abby killed her brother-in-law Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) during one of her episodes.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch all the drama with Abigail and all of her personalities play out every weekday afternoon on NBC.