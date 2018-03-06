Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Has Shocking Plan To Keep Justin Theroux From Spilling Secrets, Reports ‘Radar’

Marriage to Jennifer Aniston allegedly was a "nightmare" for Justin Theroux, and insiders told "Radar Online" that he's unfairly being portrayed as the "bad guy" in their breakup.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux sparked rumors of marriage problems months before they announced their separation. Since then, Jennifer and Justin Theroux reportedly are discovering that the public announcement only made their private problems worse, with the former lovebirds now communicating with each other only through their attorneys and select mutual acquaintances, according to Radar Online.

Jennifer Aniston Fears Justin Theroux Will Play ‘Kiss And Tell’ Game With Media

An insider told the media outlet that even though Aniston and Theroux are separated, she still has fears that focus on Justin. In particular, Jennifer is worried that Theroux knows her “deep, dark secrets,” and Aniston allegedly is terrified that Justin will give into the temptation of profiting by penning a tell-all about his life with the Friends star. Justin reportedly has promised Jennifer that he will refrain from writing a memoir that features their short romance and even shorter marriage, but Aniston allegedly doesn’t trust her estranged husband. Therefore, the source claimed that Jennifer plans to bribe Justin to maintain his silence.

“Hush money! [Jennifer Aniston will] offer Justin cash to keep quiet over [her] dark secrets.”

While the insider didn’t reveal precisely how much money it will take for Aniston to buy Theroux’s silence for the rest of their lives, Jennifer reportedly is focused more on maintaining her privacy through the bribe rather than fretting about the exact amount.

Jennifer Aniston To ‘Buy’ Justin Theroux’s Silence

Radar Online reported that Aniston wants a “clean break” from Theroux as well as a guarantee of silence about the secrets that she’s apparently confided. Therefore, the source claimed that Jennifer is prepared to take her check book and write him enough money to promise that he will stay silent.

“Jennifer Aniston is preparing to write Justin Theroux a check, in return for a clean breakup that will buy his silence forever.”

Although Aniston’s hopes are that Theroux will stay silent, the insider pointed out that there is no official non-disclosure agreement or similar document that can prevent Justin from spilling Jennifer’s secrets.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked their fans by announcing their split last month. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

“Technically there’s nothing to stop Justin from speaking out,” admitted the source.

However, Jennifer reportedly thinks that by giving Justin a “hush-hush payoff” check, she can set up an arrangement that will “remedy” the possibility that Theroux will give into temptation and write a tell-all about Aniston. While they are limiting their communications to using attorneys and mutual pals to make plans to finalize their split, Jennifer is ready to meet with Justin within the next few weeks to make the arrangement, added the source.

Justin Theroux Reportedly ‘Needs’ Jennifer Aniston’s Bribe To Not Spill Her Secrets

Although Theroux has what the media outlet described as a “prestigious family background,” his lifestyle reportedly doesn’t match his income. Consequently, he reportedly needs the bribe money that Jennifer is prepared to give him.

“Justin’s promised he has no intention of kissing and telling, but Jen doesn’t want to leave anything to chance. By signing over a large check, she’ll draw a line under everything and give him the chance to start afresh in New York with his new life.”

One reason that Aniston wants to write the check is that she fears her estranged husband might share her “deep, dark secrets in a scathing tell-all,” according to the insider. Theroux allegedly has cautioned Jennifer to “fight fair” in giving interviews about their breakup. If Aniston fails to do so, Justin supposedly won’t hesitate to use the “tell-all card” that could mean total “humiliation” for Jennifer, added the source.

Jennifer Aniston Versus Justin Theroux: What Hasn’t Been Revealed

Theroux’s rep denied the allegations, but an insider told Radar Online that Justin wants to have options available if Jennifer “fights dirty.” The situation is not Theroux’s usual “style,” added the source.

“This isn’t Justin’s style but he figures he needs options if Jen fights dirty. If he did go on TV or give an interview that delved into their failed marriage he’d have so much to say about his own frustrations that otherwise won’t be aired. Jen’s been a nightmare to live with.”

When it comes to who is to blame for the breakup, Theroux’s pals reportedly feel that he is unfairly being portrayed as the “bad guy” in his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. But they claim that the “bad guy” portrayal is actually a “charade” because of what Jennifer allegedly “did to him.”

Aniston and Theroux officially announced their split in last month. They married in a private ceremony on August 2015 at their mansion in California. The split marks Jennifer’s second highly publicized breakup, with her first marriage to Brad Pitt ending in 2005 after he hooked up with Angelina Jolie. Aniston and Theroux have no children, while Brad and Angelina have six (Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt).