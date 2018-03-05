Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe 2018: ‘Outlander’ Actress Inspired By Leading Man, Actor Spotted With Girlfriend

Tony McGill's fiancee revealed that she looks up to her leading man.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are, undeniably, one of the most-followed pairings in Hollywood today. As a matter of fact, many fans thought that the Outlander Season 4 lead stars would end up with each other because of their very effective portrayal as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in the famous STARZ series. However, the Tony McGill’s had denied the endless romance rumors over and over again.

In January of 2016, Caitriona Balfe finally set the record straight when she told E! Online that she is not dating Sam Heughan. The 38-year-old Irish actress stated that she and her leading man are just “great friends” and nothing more. The Outlander Season 4 actress even expressed her gratefulness for having a very close friendship with the 37-year-old Scottish actor.

“We’re not together. I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

Two months later, Caitriona Balfe reiterated her claims that there is nothing romantic happening between her and Sam Heughan. While she is happy that fans appreciate and adore their chemistry, she told Entertainment Tonight that she is tired of debunking the same rumors again and again. The Outlander actress added that their relationship on-screen is very different when they are behind the cameras.

“This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends. From the moment we met, we got along. Sam is one of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. Such a great guy, no ego involved.”

Despite this, Caitriona Balfe recently revealed that she looks up to Sam Heughan as inspiration for the upcoming London Marathon. The Outlander actress took to Twitter to share how things are going before the imminent race, the Scottish Sun reported. She even shared a photo of Sam Heughan during last year’s run and divulged that the hunky actor is her go-to point for joining the event.

Caitriona Balfe nails Outlander audition with Sam Heughan – Fans can get a look at how Sam and Caitriona had sparks during her audition in a clip shared on the season three Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray of the hit show Outlander. https://t.co/5F0iuLmEH6 — Daytime News (@DaytimeNews) February 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Just Jared reported that Sam Heughan stepped out with his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The couple did not hit the red carpet together, but they were spotted at the event, which took place on Sunday, March 4, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. The Outlander Season 4 actor sported a full Saint Laurent look. He completed his look a Montblanc watch.

Outlander stars thrill fans as Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe recreate iconic When Harry Met Sally scenehttps://t.co/dQb8DWKoht — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) February 15, 2018

