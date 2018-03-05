Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s Friends Reportedly Urge ‘Fairy Tale’ Ending For Reunion, Reports ‘Closer’

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has turned to Brad Pitt in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux, and the two are taking 'baby steps' to renewing their romance.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s friends want the best for them. And in their minds, that means turning Brad and Jennifer’s rumored recent reunion into a “fairy tale” ending. Aniston has turned to Pitt in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux and is feeling increasingly ready to let him back into her life, making their pals hopeful for that happy ending, according to sources quoted by Closer magazine via Ahlan.

“Friends have rallied around to support the actress following her second marriage split, including her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Pitt has reportedly been helping Jennifer Aniston in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux.”

Jennifer and Justin revealed their separation last month after more than two years of married life. Aniston and Theroux chose not to air the details of their separation, but distance allegedly played a key role. Jennifer resided in California, while Justin primarily lived in New York.

Jennifer Aniston Turns To Brad Pitt As Friend

Aniston and Pitt initially faced challenges in renewing their relationship. In 2005, Brad reportedly left his marriage to Jennifer when he fell in love with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Pitt enjoyed a much longer relationship with Jolie, and the two had six kids together (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara were adopted, while Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were born during their romance) prior to their split.

Angelina Jolie shocked the world when she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. DP / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

However, Jennifer reportedly has forgiven Brad, but the two are staying in the friend zone for now. Limiting their relationship to a friendship hasn’t stopped their mutual pals from hoping for more, according to what an insider told Closer magazine.

“Everyone would love to see Brad and Jen get back together. It would be the perfect fairy tale.”

However, despite the spotlight focused on Pitt and Aniston, those close to them have not yet found any signals that the former husband and wife have renewed the romance part of their relationship. Although it is “baby steps” at this point when it comes to restoring their romance, Jennifer and Brad are rebuilding their friendship, said the source.

Brad Pitt Understands Jennifer Aniston

When Angelina Jolie stunned Brad Pitt by filing for divorce in 2016, Pitt reportedly got a glimpse of how Aniston felt when he left her. The insider pointed out that as a result of his breakup from Jolie, Brad has a unique understanding of Jennifer.

“After going through a painful marriage breakdown himself, Brad understands what Jen’s dealing with and he’s been an incredible support.”

Pitt and Aniston reportedly have been texting back and forth. Jennifer has received advice from Brad on how she can stay positive in the wake of her highly publicized separation from Justin Theroux. In addition, Pitt reportedly has succeeded in using humor to boost Jennifer’s mood.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are texting as they rebuild their friendship. Hoo-Me.com / MediaPunch/AP Images

“He’s also been making her laugh – something Jen said she hasn’t done for a long time. She feels like she’s ready to let him back into her life as friends,” added the insider.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Disappoint Fans By Avoiding Public Oscars Appearance

However, one hoped-for sign that Aniston and Pitt have reconciled failed to occur. Rumors soared prior to the Oscars that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had agreed to take their renewed relationship public at the Academy Awards, reported Yahoo.

“The Academy Awards would [have been] the perfect opportunity to go public with a ‘reunion’, but unfortunately Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston [made] separate Oscars plans.”

An insider told Yahoo that Pitt chose not to make Oscars plans with Aniston. Fans had been hoping to see a televised red carpet image of Brad and Jennifer. However, Aniston and Pitt reportedly had considered skipping the red carpet and televised ceremony in favor of a “low-key” appearance at one of the parties held after the ceremony.

Brad, 54, and, Jennifer, 49, were married for five years before their split. Angelina Jolie and Pitt were together for 11 years and married for two of those years.