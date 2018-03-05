Angelina Jolie Backed UN Aid Agency Had 19 Complaints Of Sexual Exploitation Or Abuse In 2017

Three of the allegations against the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were made by underage girls.

Angelina Jolie is facing criticism after her UN-backed agency was hit with multiple accounts of sexual misconduct. Jolie is a spokeswoman for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which is now dealing with 19 accounts of sexual exploitation or abuse, three of which involved girls under the age of 18.

According to Daily Mail, the complaints were leveled against UNHCR by employees based in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The organization experienced only one case of sexual abuse in 2016, which resulted in the dismissal of the staff member involved. That number does not even compare to the more than 150 complaints made against all UN agencies in 2017, according to Euro News.

That number jumped to 19 in 2017. Six of the cases are still under investigation, though it isn’t known what kind of disciplinary action was taken in the other 13 complaints. One of the underage victims was 17 at the time of the assault.

Jolie has not said anything official on the sexual misconduct scandal. Upon hearing about the complaints, the actress allegedly felt upset and thought the actions of the workers were completely out of line. She also raised her concern with UNHCR, which is seeking ways to prevent further cases of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Jolie has made a name for herself working with the UN as an ambassador. Along with her humanitarian work, she is also involved in educational programs in the UK and was a guest professor last year at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

When she recently opened up about her many duties outside of Hollywood, Jolie recently explained how she uses her work to grow as a person. She also shared some advice she gives to her daughters, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, about setting themselves apart in the world.

“Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living,” she explained. “Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world.”

Two months ago, Jolie took Zahara and Shiloh to Jordan as part of a UNHCR envoy to help refugees in the war-torn country of Syria. The young girls met with Syrians who had fled their country to escape the civil war that has been raging for years.

While in Jordan, they took part in a UNHCR program called TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading), which helps educate and empower young women around the world.

Jolie is also busy getting ready for a new Disney movie with Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. The two are joining forces along with Sam Rockwell in the Disney adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s book, The One and Only Ivan. Production on the project is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

