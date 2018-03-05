Angelina Jolie Backed UN Aid Agency Had 19 Complaints Of Sexual Exploitation Or Abuse In 2017

Angelina Jolie is facing criticism after her UN-backed agency was hit with multiple accounts of sexual misconduct. Jolie is a spokeswoman for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which is now dealing with 19 accounts of sexual exploitation or abuse, three of which involved girls under the age of 18.
According to Daily Mail, the complaints were leveled against UNHCR by employees based in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The organization experienced only one case of sexual abuse in 2016, which resulted in the dismissal of the staff member involved. That number does not even compare to the more than 150 complaints made against all UN agencies in 2017, according to Euro News.
That number jumped to 19 in 2017. Six of the cases are still under investigation, though it isn’t known what kind of disciplinary action was taken in the other 13 complaints. One of the underage victims was 17 at the time of the assault.
Jolie has not said anything official on the sexual misconduct scandal. Upon hearing about the complaints, the actress allegedly felt upset and thought the actions of the workers were completely out of line. She also raised her concern with UNHCR, which is seeking ways to prevent further cases of sexual exploitation and abuse.
Jolie has made a name for herself working with the UN as an ambassador. Along with her humanitarian work, she is also involved in educational programs in the UK and was a guest professor last year at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
"We should never forget that the war began with demands by Syrians for greater human rights. Peace in their country has to be built on that." – Angelina Jolie, today in Za'atari Camp, Jordan. . "It cannot be built on impunity for the targeting of civilians by all sides of the conflict, the bombing of schools and hospitals, barrel bombs, torture, chemical weapons and rape used as a weapon of war." . "So that is my message to the international community today: yes, of course, please do more to help meet the needs of desperate Syrian families and the countries hosting them. But above all please provide the leadership and strength needed to negotiate a principled end to this senseless war – without sacrificing the dignity and human rights of Syrian families. That is non-negotiable." . On her fifth visit to Jordan since the beginning of the crisis, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, visited refugee families living in Za'atari camp, the largest refugee settlement in the Middle East and home to more than 80,000 Syrians. . Almost seven years since the start of the conflict, more than 6 million people remain displaced inside Syria and a further 5.48 million have fled to other countries in the region, creating the biggest refugee crisis since the end of the second world war. . Photo: UNHCR/ @ivorprickett
When she recently opened up about her many duties outside of Hollywood, Jolie recently explained how she uses her work to grow as a person. She also shared some advice she gives to her daughters, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, about setting themselves apart in the world.
“Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living,” she explained. “Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world.”
Two months ago, Jolie took Zahara and Shiloh to Jordan as part of a UNHCR envoy to help refugees in the war-torn country of Syria. The young girls met with Syrians who had fled their country to escape the civil war that has been raging for years.
While in Jordan, they took part in a UNHCR program called TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading), which helps educate and empower young women around the world.
Jolie is also busy getting ready for a new Disney movie with Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. The two are joining forces along with Sam Rockwell in the Disney adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s book, The One and Only Ivan. Production on the project is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Angelina Jolie has not commented on the allegations made against the UNHCR.