Packers Rumors: Green Bay Should Target Paul Richardson, According To ‘Lombardi Ave’

Evan Siegel of 'Lombardi Ave' discussed why making a run at Paul Richardson makes sense for the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers are expected to bolster their roster by giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers some help for the 2018 NFL season. The Packers are expected to address several position needs this offseason, and it appears they will likely prioritize finding a new receiver for Rodgers this summer.

According to Evan Siegel of Lombardi Ave, the Packers should consider signing Seattle Seahawks’ Paul Richardson to address their need for a new wide receiver. Green Bay has several receiving options, but Siegel believes adding a new target for their star quarterback might turn their fortunes around next season.

Green Bay, who finished third in the NFC North standings with a 7-9 record last season, has quality wide receivers in Jordy Nelson, Randal Cobb, and Davante Adams. However, Siegel pointed out that Nelson is already past his prime, while a Cobb-Adams tandem might not be enough for them to become a serious contender next season.

Siegel said that Green Bay “sorely lacks speed” as a team. This is the reason why he believes the Packers should make a run at Richardson in free agency. He said that while Richardson is not among the most dynamic wide receivers in the league, the 25-year-old is “more athletic” and faster than their current receiving threats.

Richardson is coming off the best season of his career. The Los Angeles native recorded 703 receiving yards with 44 receptions and six touchdowns last season. Siegel is convinced that Richardson could bring a new dimension to Green Bay’s “stagnant” and “predictable” offense, which hurt their title chances last season.

However, the Packers might need to make contract tinkering if they want to make a run at Richardson, who is projected to command at least $27 million for four years. Green Bay will likely try to convince Cobb or Nelson to take a pay cut to make it easier for the Packers to acquire a player of Richardson’s caliber.

It is also worth noting that the Seahawks will strongly consider keeping Richardson in Seattle. However, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported that the Seahawks might eventually be forced to move on from their 2014 second-round pick.

Condotta said that the Seahawks might find offering a deal around $25 million for four years to Richardson too difficult this summer. Seattle has a lot of issues to address in the offseason, including the contract situation of Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, which will likely make it harder for them to match offers for Richardson.