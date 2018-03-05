Meghan Markle Is Desperate To Have A Baby With Prince Harry, According To ‘New Idea’

Meghan wants to try getting pregnant on her honeymoon with Harry, but the Prince doesn't seem ready to have a baby yet.

It’s just a few months away before the wedding of Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle, but there has already been pregnancy news coming out for the royal couple. According to a new report, a baby may soon be on the way for the 33-year-old British heartthrob and the 36-year-old American actress.

Meghan’s sister-in-law Erin Specht told New Idea that she is desperate to have a baby with Harry and will try to get pregnant on their honeymoon. Specht believes that Markle will be an amazing mother because she is patient, kind, and great with kids. She was reportedly impressed seeing the prince’s fiancée playing with her young nephews when she was just a teenager and these kids really adored her.

This isn’t the first time that Meghan Markle will be walking the aisle, she got married to Trevor Engelson in 2011, whom she dated for seven years. Unfortunately, her marriage to the Hollywood producer ended after two years. Despite being in a serious relationship, she allegedly only felt that she wanted to become a mom after meeting Prince Harry.

According to Erin, Meghan felt that Trevor wasn’t the right man for her, and she never talked about starting a family when she was with him. However, things have changed now that she’s set to get married to Harry. The brunette beauty is reportedly desperate to have a baby with the prince.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Specht thinks that the British royal family is lucky to have Markle and even believes that she could be more popular than Princess Diana. Just like Harry’s mom, Meghan is a normal person whose fairytale came true without her chasing it.

Back in 2016, the Los Angeles-born actress hinted the desire of having a baby with her fiancé. According to PopSugar, Meghan talked about the importance of balancing her career and personal life. She told Lifestyle that she is happy traveling the world because of her work, but she also dreams of having her own family.

While Meghan Markle seems eager to get pregnant and have a baby, Prince Harry doesn’t seem to be in a rush to have children. The red-haired royal heir reportedly told BBC that having kids isn’t in his current plans, but he thinks that he will eventually start a family in the near future.