Man Reportedly Strips Naked, Watches Porn, And Pleasures Himself On Passenger Plane

A passenger allegedly watched porn, stripped naked, and pleasured himself on a commercial flight.

A man reportedly watched porn, stripped naked, and pleasured himself on a plane. According to the Mirror, Al Mahmud allegedly removed his clothes during a Malindo Air Boeing 737-800 flight traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Bangladesh.Witnesses say the 20-year-old walked unclad to the toilet and also urinated in his seat.

According to fellow fliers who were left horrified by his actions, Mahmud also turned violent when asked to put on his clothes by flight attendants. A particular witness who asked not to be identified confirmed to BD News that the problem passenger caused a commotion when he was asked politely to put on his clothes and started groping the air hostesses.

The 20-year-old was eventually restrained by passengers and taken into custody by police when the plane touched down at the airport around midnight. The disruptive passenger who was confirmed to be student of a private university was later freed after his father provided documents as proof that he was mentally ill.

This is not the first time that a passenger would be performing a sexual act on a plane. In 2015, Alicia Lander, a Canadian woman flying from Toronto to Halifax, was found guilty of lewdness on a plane. Attendants had found her with her underwear around her ankles after changing seats to sit next to a man she had met in the departure lounge. A flight attendant who spoke to the Daily Mail said the 26-year-old woman and man were engaged in “mutual masturbation.”

Lander would later testify at her trial that she was out of order, ashamed, and depressed at the time. The court heard that the 26-year-old woman had gulped down 10 shots of whisky before boarding the plane and had another four while on board.

In another incident, Chloe King speaking to New York Daily News claimed that flight attendants allowed a man to masturbate next to her while she was sleeping. The 30-year-old said that one of the hostesses had called her to the back of the plane before landing to tell her that the co-passenger had pleasured himself while she slept.

King, a social media manager for a retail company, revealed that there was something creepy about the man when she boarded and she had asked to be moved to another seat. However, the request was denied. King said she reported the incident to the airline company and was purportedly contacted weeks later by their legal representatives who apologized for the “disappointing service.”