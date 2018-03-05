Meghan Markle Always Touches Her Hair For This Reason, Claims Body Language Expert

Whether Meghan Markle has her hair down or she is rocking a messy bun, the Suits actress is always seen touching her hair when she is in public. Why does this mean? A body language experts explains, and what she has to say just makes the future royal even more “relatable.”

Good Housekeeping asked body language expert and author of Method of the Masters Blanca Cobb why Prince Harry’s fiancée constantly touches and twirls her hair.

She explained that when people are experiencing stress or anxiety, they will start touching their hair, nails, or arms to “self soothe.”

“Some people touch their hair, play with their fingernails, or rub their arms as a way to psychologically and physiologically calm themselves when they’re feeling anxious, uncomfortable, or stressed.”

Cobb went on to distinguish the situational difference of someone twirling or touching their hair. She explains that if someone is twisting or twirling their hair in “non-stressful” situations such as “talking on the phone, reading a book, or watching TV,” this is more “likely” a sort of habit “that they’re not aware of.”

Yet, if someone should touch their hair or twist it unconsciously in a more public situation, Cobb explains it is a “body language tell.” She explains that Meghan’s hand to hair gestures in public settings, with potentially millions of people who will see your photo, is a “soothing” gesture to get her through this stressful situation.

She also points out that perhaps the reason for Meghan’s hair touching is the natural elements. The body language expert determined that since the photos she viewed of Meghan were outside, she believed that it was possible that her hair touching was more of a response to wind.

The first public event of the “Fab Four” last week not only showcased the two couples, but Meghan kept her hands off of her hair, and instead folded her hands neatly on her lap. She certainly used her hands expressively when she answered questions, but she managed to put them back into a more regal position when the others spoke.

Yet, many of her pre-Harry photos show Meghan touching her hair, and royal fans could surmise that perhaps it is one of Meghan’s habits that now, as a royal, she wants to stop doing.

It just may seem more obvious that Meghan touches her hair because Kate Middleton, who also has long hair, has dealt with plenty of wind and other elements, yet rarely touches her hair. Her tool is an old Toastmasters trick of holding onto a clutch or another small item to avoid looking anxious or nervous.

This actually makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/EGZbpwzsGq — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 27, 2018

Last year, the Inquisitr reported that over the years, Kate Middleton has been known to hold a clutch bag based on a Daily Mail interview with royal etiquette expert William Hanson. He stated that he believed that the Duchess of Cambridge held a clutch in order to avoid shaking hands with people she meets, which he felt was “standoffish.”

Yet, what appears to be behind Duchess Kate’s clutch holding is a way to keep her hands busy and looking elegant, instead of touching her face or hair unconsciously. Instead of being standoffish, perhaps Catherine is actually trying to look more secure by holding a clutch.

Perhaps Meghan Markle will soon give up the strappy bags and carry a clutch in the future?