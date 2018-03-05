Oscars 2018 Fashion Fails: Worst Dressed Stars At the Academy Awards, See The Epic Clothing Disasters [Photos]

The 90th Academy Awards concluded on March 4, and there were many stars who gained so much attention because of their bad fashion choices. Likewise, the event is one of Hollywood’s most glamorous events, but a lot of people got it all wrong when it comes dressing up for the occasion.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was tagged as one of the worst dressed at the 2018 Oscars Awards. According to Harpers Bazaar, the Frida star wore a metallic pink Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele and it was decked with sequins and crystals.

Her pleated dress also features a diamond-studded chain that was draped crossways on her chest. Entertainment Tonight tweeted that the gems on Salma Hayek’s gown cost over $4 million.

Despite the staggering cost of her outfit with diamonds, observers say that she should fire her stylist because the excessive layered ruffles coupled with glittering fabric and neck chains was more of an eyesore than a glamorous fashion statement.

Lastly, the 51-year-old actress completed her look with a cheap-looking metallic silver clutch bag, but this just contributed to her less impressive overall look.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is on the worst-dressed list at this year’s Oscars. She wore an electric blue off-the-shoulder Armani Prive` long gown with a high slit on the front. The 50-year-old’s outfit has a curvaceous heart neckline and slim bodice that billow out at the waist in a bow detail fashion.

It seems perfect, but the gown is something that high school ladies would wear to their prom. On the other hand, she picked the right accessories to go with her gown. They were simple but perfect for her look.

Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Oscars Awards night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Rick Rowell / ABC

Andra Day

Andra Day was at the 90th Oscars to perform “Stand Up For Something” on March 4. However, more than her performance, her dress got the most attention and had everyone talking.

The singer walked on the red carpet wearing her poofy gown. Her Zac Posen outfit placed her in the worst dressed list because she looks like wearing a big curtain that has been tied up in some parts to give shape to the ensemble.

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Charles Sykes / AP Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi wore a blue-green floral gown with exposed black bralette. It’s an off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano dress that shows off the tattoo on her right shoulder. The Sister Act star did not let go of her signature sunglasses and they just look bad with her gown.

Her gown’s fabric was an unfortunate choice since the texture just made her whole frame appear so much bigger. What’s more, she chose to wear combat boots “to be comfortable.”

Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / AP Images

Whoopi Goldberg is looking mighty interesting on the #Oscars red carpet. Don’t think I’ve ever seen her in a dress. pic.twitter.com/W7lRfQoTIP — Joey Mann (@JTMann05) March 5, 2018

Blanca Blanco

Blanca Blanco seemingly revealed too much at the Oscars. She went to the event wearing a red and white dress with thigh-high slit and super plunging neckline. It was a nip-slip-risky gown but fortunately, there was no wardrobe malfunction.

As per Fox News, Blanca teamed up with Atria Couture to create her risqué gown. She said that she chose the color and was involved in the sketching and designing of her dress.

Va Va voom! Blanca Blanco wears a plunging red and white dress with a deep thigh-slit on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/Hdsv8skSTs pic.twitter.com/9qZWsbd8z6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 4, 2018

St. Vincent

St. Vincent’s black mini-dress is not exactly for the Oscars. Her outfit looks unfinished – with missing parts that the dressmaker seemed to have forgotten to attach.

The short dress features huge, puffy sleeve on one arm and a black tie on the other. The hemline also shows a bizarre shape that to some looks irritating to look at.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone opted for trousers and blazer ensemble. She wore a Louis Vuitton custom-made getup that consists of a maroon blazer, black trousers, pink belt and black heels. The belt looks out of place and her pantsuit was too casual for the occasion.

2017's Best Actress winner Emma Stone chose pants (!!) for tonight's red carpet #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FLx4ohNHKL — Fashionista.com (@Fashionista_com) March 5, 2018

Finally, Hollywood Life also listed Lindsey Vonn, Kelly Ripa, Tiffany Haddish, and Adam Rippon as Oscars’ worst dressers.