The 'Baby Driver' star had an Instagram-worthy night at the 90th Academy Awards.

Ansel Elgort really knows how to make moments count at Hollywood award shows.

At the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, the Baby Driver actor first thrilled photographers on the red carpet by executing a flawless star jump when asked to strike a pose. Then he delighted his millions of followers on social media by sharing a selfie with Call Me By Your Name heartthrob Timothée Chalamet.

Dressed in an emerald green velvet jacket and black tie, Elgort arrived on the red carpet at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles with longtime dancer girlfriend Violetta Komyshan who wore a figure-hugging black dress paired with a diamond necklace. The couple first met in 2012 at New York’s LaGuardia High School and has been dating ever since.

At first, just like most of the other attending celebrities, Elgort did the usual stance of simply standing and posing for pictures with Komyshan by his side. As they approached the tail end of the red carpet, however, the actor-musician literally turned heads and got everyone’s attention with a striking pose all on his own.

Against a red backdrop trimmed with golden Oscar figures, a nimble Elgort leaped into the air with such elegant poise that it allowed on-site photographers to capture what was arguably the best red carpet pose of the night. Check out one such shot as seen on Variety’s Instagram account.

After his antics on the red carpet, Elgort then did what he often does at award shows in recent times – share a selfie of himself with a celebrity who is dear to him. At the Golden Globes in January, the 22-year-old shared a sweet reunion photo of him and his The Fault Of Our Stars co-star Shailene Woodley that has since garnered close to 2 million “Likes” on Instagram.

This time, as the Oscar ceremony was underway within the Dolby Theater, Elgort shared a cute photo of himself with Timothée Chalamet who, like Komyshan, is another ex-schoolmate from LaGuardia High.

Chalamet – Oscar-nominated for Best Actor for his role in Call Me By Your Name (which he eventually lost to Darkest Hour’s Gary Oldman) – looked thrilled to meet up with his old school pal, sticking his tongue out and making hand gestures for the camera. The photo was made even funnier when it was photobombed by Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer no less! Despite not having a caption, the photo quickly amassed over 700,000 “Likes” in six hours.

Although Baby Driver failed to win in the three categories it was nominated for –namely film editing, sound mixing, and sound editing — Elgort certainly had an Oscar night to remember.

Next to his photo antics and presenting an award with with his Baby Driver co-star Eiza Gonzalez, he also took part in an amusing segment during the show where host Jimmy Kimmel led a group of celebrities, including Gal Gadot and The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro, to surprise moviegoers watching Oprah Winfrey’s A Wrinkle In Time in a cinema across from the Dolby Theater. Elgort, along with photobomber Hammer, made themselves useful with a pair of hot dog cannons.

As Elgort continues to create music under his alter ego DJ Ansolo, he will be seen next in the movie Billionaire Boys Club. Meanwhile, check out the cool opening scene from Baby Driver – with the actor in the driver’s seat – in the clip below.