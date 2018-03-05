Maggie might get into major trouble after Negan's tense confrontation with Rick in 'The Lost and The Plunderers.'

The second half of The Walking Dead Season 8 may have started on a somber note with the death of Carl Grimes, but there is little doubt that the rest of the survivors are eager to continue with the war. The most recent episode, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” proved that Rick Grimes has decided he will kill Negan despite Carl’s request for peace. But is it possible that Negan is not too bothered with Rick just yet? There are speculations that the villain is planning an attack on Maggie and the Hilltop community in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 11.

The following contains spoilers from The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 10 so proceed with caution.

In “The Lost and the Plunderers,” Rick Grimes made an unexpected decision when he discovered that Simon and the Saviors massacred the Scavengers and left only Jadis alive. Although Jadis begged to join him and Michonne, Rick chose to leave the former leader to fend for herself against her reanimated companions. However, this is not Rick’s only shocking move in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 10.

After realizing that his son had left a letter for Negan as well, Rick contacted the villain and told him that Carl is dead. Rick revealed that Carl had asked for his father and Negan to make peace but admitted that he will not honor Carl’s request. However, Negan stated that Rick should “give up” since he has “already lost.” Could the baddie already be planning to go after Rick’s allies in Hilltop in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 11?

The teaser for “Dead or Alive Or” certainly puts the focus on Maggie and the people in Hilltop. Glenn Rhee’s widow declares that she will no longer feed the Saviors they have captured. Unfortunately, it looks like Negan will also be making a move in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 11. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s baddie is shown addressing his people while wielding Lucille. Some believe Negan is planning to attack Hilltop soon.

AMC

But could there be another reason why Negan has picked up his favorite girl? There are speculations that the villain has discovered what Simon has done to the Scavengers and aims to teach his right-hand man a grisly lesson. Find out what happens to the survivors when The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 11 airs on AMC on March 11.