NBA Rumors: Jerry Stackhouse Could Replace Frank Vogel As Magic Head Coach, ‘Sporting News’ Reports

The Magic might hire former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse to replace head coach Frank Vogel, 'Sporting News' reports.

Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse could replace Frank Vogel as head coach of the Orlando Magic as the ballclub is rumored to be contemplating a coaching change. The franchise has been on a nosedive since they last reached the playoffs in 2011-2012.

Orlando has also gone 49-96 since Vogel took over head coaching duties from Scott Skiles in the summer of 2016. Right now, the squad has won two straight games after their 107-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night following a seven-game losing streak.

According to a recent report from Sporting News, there is a possibility that the Magic are thinking of “making a coaching change” and that Stackhouse is the team’s “No. 1 choice” to take the place of Vogel. The former Toronto Raptors assistant coach is currently the head coach of its NBA G League affiliate, the Raptors 905.

Stackhouse made an immediate impact upon being hired as the Raptors 905’s chief bench tactician in September of 2016. Since then, the team won the G League title while the former Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks star was named G League Coach of the Year at the same time.

There were reports that Stackhouse is aiming to land a head coaching job in the NBA, and that his current G League stint could help him achieve that goal in the future. If the rumors are true, then the 18-year NBA journeyman might get his wish sooner than he expected.

Jerry Stackhouse last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2012-2013 season. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Stackhouse reportedly has “close ties” with current Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman as the two had the chance to work together when the latter was still Toronto’s general manager. The Magic just hired Weltman before the beginning of this season and he had promised to overhaul the squad moving forward.

In a surprise move at this year’s trade deadline, Weltman traded young point guard Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns for a 2018 second-round selection. FanSided’s Orlando Magic Daily said that the deal hinted of Weltman’s eagerness to make changes to the club, which could eventually lead to firing Vogel soon.

The report noted, though, that Weltman is in a good relationship with Vogel despite the team’s recent struggles, and that the basketball executive is well aware of the importance of having a constant voice to guide a young, rebuilding squad.

Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler claimed that, according to his sources, the Magic have been “looking for a new coach since January.” However, Kyler clarified that he is “not sure” whether the team really needs to move on from Vogel at this time.