‘Melrose Place’ Star Jamie Luner’s Oral Stimulation Accuser Anthony Oliver Speaks Up, According to ‘TMZ’

'Melrose Place' star Jamie Luner allegedly performed oral stimulation to then 16-year-old Anthony Oliver after giving him drugs, according to a report from 'TMZ.'

Melrose Place actress Jamie Luner has become the subject of headlines after 36-year-old Oliver Anthony came forward accusing her of sexual misconduct after drugging and performing oral stimulation on him when he was only 16-years-old.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, allegations of sexual misconduct against the 46-year-old actress emerged after a man in his 30s, who wasn’t identified at the time, filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department last month.

Citing TMZ, the article mentioned that Luner’s alleged victim was a minor who was reportedly forced into accepting oral stimulation from the actress.

Now, new details about the case have emerged after 36-year-old Anthony Oliver came forward claiming that it was he who filed the LAPD complaint.

Speaking to TMZ, Oliver revealed more information about his encounter with the Just The Ten of Us star, saying that the 1998 incident happened after he met the actress through his brother who knew the celebrity’s makeup artist.

Apparently, the non-celebrity accuser got an invitation to a party held at Luner’s house in Studio City, Los Angeles, where he was offered whiskey. At the time, he claimed that the actress also gave him methamphetamines, a recreational drug more commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obesity.

Speaking to Page Six, Oliver claimed that Luner and a third person went into a room with him. The two reportedly performed “sexual acts” on him, while then 26-year-old Luner engaged him in “actual sex.” He also revealed that the third person recorded Jamie Luner performing oral stimulation on him.

At the time, Jamie Luner’s oral stimulation accuser claimed that he wasn’t “in the right state of mind” because of the alcohol and drugs the actress gave him. The outlet revealed that Anthony Oliver was “offered” and had “accepted” the drugs during his encounter with the actress.

According to People, Luner has already denied the allegations through her a statement made by his manager.

“There is absolutely no merit to these allegations, and in our opinion, this is a blatant attempt at extortion.”

A rep for the actress also told TMZ that she “emphatically denies these allegations.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Oliver revealed that he did not come forward about the incident shortly after it happened in 1998 because he was afraid it would hurt his mother’s reputation as she was a local politician at the time.

However, he believes that it is high time for him to speak up as his therapist, whom he consults for his alcoholism, advised him to talk about the incident to the police.