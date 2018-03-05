‘This Is How You’ll End,’ Man Reportedly Confesses To Killing Ex-Wife In Facebook Live Video

Man claims he killed his wife in Facebook Live video, warns women to stop "irritating" their husbands.

A man appeared in a Facebook Live video literally with blood on his hands, confessing that he had just murdered his estranged wife. The man, Abu Marwan, a Syrian refugee living in Germany appeared in a 15-minute Facebook Live stream, confessing that he committed the crime as an honor killing. The suspect was seen in the video holding a bloodied knife and bleeding from a cut he sustained on his hand.

According to Arab News, the 41-year-old man revealed that he allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman five times in the neck. He justified the crime saying it was because she divorced him and married another man.

His 12-year-0ld son was also in the video.

A Pak Times report identified the woman as Om from Aleppo, Syria. Om had divorced Abu Marwan three years prior and earned custody of their children after a bitter custody battle. After making the video, the 41-year-old man absconded from the crime scene with his son. When concerned officials rushed to the apartment in Mühlacker, Baden-Württemberg, they only found the couple’s underage daughter.

The daughter confirmed the death of her mother to authorities, adding that the crime took place at 4:30 in the afternoon. Police authorities subsequently issued a warrant for Marwan and arrested him shortly after.

Syrian #muslim in #Germany appears on Facebook Live, blood on his face after killing wife. Abu Marwan said that it was a message to all women who irritate their husbands saying “this is how you’ll end.” The man & his son urged viewers to share the video. https://t.co/gJXGGpTm8i pic.twitter.com/OUigBFIoBI — Imperium (@imp_eriumF_UhR) March 5, 2018

Marwan showed no remorse in the video. His murderous message was that he did it because Om “sullied his reputation.” He cautioned women who provoked their husbands, saying “this is how you’ll end.” He urged viewers to share the video to buttress the point.

In 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel granted protection to over a million refugees, particularly from Syria after being confronted with the largest refugee crisis since World War II, per a Huffington Post report. Merkel called it a national duty to take in refugees after they were refused entry into Hungary.

Unfortunately, Merkel’s loose-handed policy for migrants is being attributed by some to a spike in crime. A government-based study made available to Reuters showed a jump in crime and linked it to migrants aged between 14 and 30.

Marwan’s crime is the recent incident in a catalog of grisly murders captured on Facebook Live. Last week, North Carolina man Prentis Robinson was fatally shot while streaming on Facebook Live. The 55-year-old man was gunned down a block from a police station after going to make a report about a missing cell phone. CNN is reporting that a 65-year-old man has been arrested for the crime.