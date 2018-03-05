Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Last Year’s Gaffe And Other Salient Issues In Opening Monologue

The host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' addressed #MeToo, Time's Up, and Never Again in his opening monologue

Arguably, one of the most interesting images from last year’s Oscars was the picture showing the facial expressions of celebrities inside the Dolby Theatre at the 89th Academy Awards after the Best Picture mishap. The 89th Academy Awards will be remembered for the mistaken announcement of La La Land as the winner of Best Picture, which actually belonged to Moonlight. The picture featured on the report by People depicts the shock of guests and viewers of the awards after the wrong announcement.

The photo of the moment on People shows stars like Matt Damon, Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with eyes and mouths wide open. This gaffe became one of the highlights of the 89th Academy Awards.

This year’s Academy Awards, the 90th, returned to the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a second consecutive year, and the TV host utilized his opening monologue to tackle some important issues, including last year’s mishap, according to People. The host took a swipe at President Donald Trump in his monologue, which was no surprise. Kimmel also talked about the Me Too, Time’s Up and Never Again campaigns in his opening speech.

Talking about last year’s mix-up in his monologue, Kimmel jokingly addressed the unforgettable event.

“So — oh. I do want to mention. This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away. Just give us a minute. We don’t want another thing. What happened last year was unfortunate, and I’ve not told this story in public because I wanted to save it for tonight. But here’s what happened. This is true. Last year, about a week before the show, the producers asked me if I wanted to do some comedy with the accountants. And I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do comedy with the accountants.’ So, then the accountants went ahead and did comedy on their own.”

The TV show host promised that it would not happen again saying, “We can’t ruin this one.” Kimmel also addressed Harvey Weinstein’s expulsion from Hollywood saying, “There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most.” The host talked about the need to work together to stop sexual harassment in Hollywood during his speech. He also mentioned the success of the Black Panther and Wonder Woman films, which have dispelled the view that a woman or a minority superhero movie was impractical.

Jimmy Kimmel also pointed out that Rachel Morrison is the first female nominee for cinematography and Greta Gerwig is the first woman to be nominated for director in eight years, according to New York Times. Both nominations are a sign of the changes that are going on in Hollywood amid the scandals of last year.

Jimmy Kimmel brings new political profile to Oscar-host role https://t.co/AO2WkjuHwE pic.twitter.com/uS09CZuAjX — CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2018

According to NBC News, rapper Common took aim at Trump and the National Rifle Association during his performance of his song “Stand Up For Something.” The Oscar-nominated song was co-written with Diane Warren and sung by Andra Day for the movie, Marshall, according to the report. The song was clearly in support of the Never Again campaign in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

The Shape of Water won the Oscar for best picture, and director Guillermo del Toro also took home the award for best director, according to CNN‘s list of winners.