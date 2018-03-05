An Unfortunate Python Swallowed A Deer Larger Than Itself Captured In Florida

Biologists found a Burmese python that swallowed and regurgitated a deer more massive than itself in Florida. Unfortunately, the python could not handle its prey, and after losing its lunch, it was captured in Collier-Seminole State Park in April 2015 and transferred to an open area.

The hungry Burmese python is about 11 feet long or three meters in length. It weighs about 32 pounds or 14 kg, while the young deer was about 35 pounds or 16 kg. The python is considered the most significant prey-to-predator weight ratio ever documented for Burmese pythons and any python species, according to Conservancy of Southwest Florida (CSF).

Ian Bartoszek, a CSF biologist, said that the fawn’s head was partially digested, hinting that the snake might have eventually been able to absorb the whole deer. He further said that they were trying to process that an animal this size could get its head around what turned out to be a deer.

Bartoszek added that the python was stressed. He described it as traumatic for everybody as the crew watched in awe as the snake regurgitated a young white-tailed deer, as noted by Yahoo 7 News.

According to LiveScience, Burmese pythons, among the giant snakes of the world, are found in Southeast Asia and considered an invasive species in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that its populations likely became established after pet snakes were released or escaped into the Everglades.

A python has swallowed and regurgitated a deer weighing more than the snake's own body weight. It is believed to be the largest python-to-prey ratio ever documented. https://t.co/BxYre0EZQG #7News pic.twitter.com/WVXZM8rID9 — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 4, 2018

Currently, the biologists from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida are studying the effects of Burmese pythons on the Everglades. Bartoszek said that the snake’s photos were evidence of its impact on the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. The study will be published in the March 2018 issue of the Herpetological Review.

The Burmese python (Python bivitatus) is the third-largest snake in the world as gauged either by its length or weight. It is found near water, semi-aquatic areas and in trees. The average python is about 3.7 meters or 12.1 feet long, yet can reach up to 5.74 meters or 18.8 feet. The python is dark in color with several blotches bordered in black on its back. It is carnivorous and often eats birds or mammals.