Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Attend Elton John’s 2018 Oscar Viewing Party, Which Included Red Carpet Posing

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may not have attended the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, that does not mean the couple did not hit the red carpet. In fact, the glamorous couple was invited to attend Elton John’s 26th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which was held in West Hollywood. Not only did Hemsworth and Cyrus pose on the red carpet, showing their affection for each other, but inside the event they not only cuddled, but they even took pictures with Elton John.

According to Elle Magazine, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth rarely attend major events together, especially ones that include a red carpet. However, on Sunday night, the couple made an exception for John’s Oscar viewing party, which helps to raise money for HIV/AIDS prevention.

On the red carpet for the event, Miley Cyrus could be seen wearing a gown that was pink and jewel-encrusted. The singer’s hair had an old-Hollywood glam look to it as her hair was styled into “glossy waves,” and on her ring finger was her engagement ring from Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth complimented his fiancee’s look, wearing a black suit with a white dress shirt and black bow tie. The couple’s red carpet look was described as being very Barbie and Ken, especially with the shade of pink that Cyrus wore.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:36pm PST

In many of the pictures from the red carpet, Liam Hemsworth’s arm could be seen wrapped around Miley Cyrus’ waist in a protective manner, according to the Daily Mail. While inside the party, the two had a chance to not only spend time with other Hollywood stars in attendance, such as Andie MacDowell, Caitlyn Jenner, Lea Michele, and Heidi Klum, but also they took pictures with and spoke to Elton John. Throughout the viewing party they were also said to be cuddling each other and staying close together, even as they interacted with other people at the event.

While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are no strangers to the red carpet, it is rare to see them together at events like this. It is Cyrus’ own distaste for the red carpet that tends to see them not making these types of appearances together.

In a 2016 interview, the singer shared that she would never do another red carpet because she does not feel like it is important when there are people in the world who are “starving.” Although Miley Cyrus may have said she would never appear on the red carpet again, she has made a few very rare exceptions. Besides this latest red carpet event for Elton John’s 2018 Oscar viewing party, the couple also supported Liam Hemsworth’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, at the premiere of his movie Thor: Ragnarok. That red carpet event marked the first time that Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus posed together since their break up back in 2013.