Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby On Tonight’s ‘KUWTK’

Tonight on a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian announced the big news that she is having a girl. Hollywood Life shared the announcement of Khloe and Tristan’s new baby’s gender. On tonight’s episode, Khloe and Tristan were waiting to hear from the doctor about the sex of their baby. They took a blood test to find out instead of doing it through an ultrasound because of how far along she was at the time.

The way that they decided they would do it was that the doctor would call Kylie Jenner and then Kylie would get to call Khloe and reveal the gender to her. This is a different way of doing it. Khloe has already shared that if it was a girl, they didn’t know what name they would go with, but hopefully, they have decided on a name by now. She does want the initial of the baby to be a “T” or a “K,” but that is all that she shared so far.

This big announcement came when Kourtney and Kim called Khloe on FaceTime. They shared that when Tristan came home, Khloe hadn’t told him that she knew the gender just yet. She actually got a ton of balloons and flowers, and when he got to the house, he walked in and saw all of them. He then figured out that it was a little girl. Tristan was in a bad mood because of his game not going well and then he was really excited when he saw it all. Khloe even had a video of his reaction. She was looking at boy stuff first and now she is happy knowing that she can look for girl stuff.

One thing that we learned about Khloe Kardashian’s birth is that she is going to head to Cleveland to have the baby. That is where Tristan is from and where they have one of their houses. Khloe Kardashian is actually due to have her baby later this month and the fans can’t wait to see her.

Leave a ❤️ to congratulate @khloekardashian! She's going to have a baby girl! #KUWTK https://t.co/EFL5ZOyuwC — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 5, 2018

The fans can’t wait to see Khloe Kardashian’s little girl when she is born. Right now, she hasn’t had the baby yet, but she is close to having her little girl in Cleveland.