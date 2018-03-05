Brad Pitt's children, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, have reportedly become 'incredibly close' to Jennifer Aniston.

The rumor mill swirling around the private lives of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Justin Theroux is accelerating with each passing day. Just when the reports surfaced that Brad and Jennifer are reportedly planning to go public with their alleged romance at the Oscars, new reports are claiming that Angelina Jolie’s children have shown their desire to live with papa Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. New Idea quoted an alleged source talking about the comfort zone Brad and Angelina’s children share with Jennifer.

Angelina’s Children Choosing Jennifer Aniston Over Her?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in September, 2016, and the outcome of their custody battle does not seem to be sitting well with their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Knox and Vivienne, both nine.

A source described as a “close friend” revealed to New Idea that Brad’s children have told him that they want to live with him and Jennifer Aniston.

The alleged source further noted that the Allied star reportedly spent the last few weeks slowing introducing his children to Jennifer.

It is now alleged by the source that Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, have become “incredibly close” to the Friends starlet and wishes to spend as much time with her as possible.

“There’s been so much tension in the kids’ lives since Ange led for divorce. While Brad and Ange do a good job of trying to keep the ugly parts of their divorce battle away from the kids, it’s only natural that it’s going to spill over. Especially with Ange, who’s always either really angry at Brad or crying over the split when she’s at home.”

The source added that even though Jennifer faced turmoil in her own life, due to her separation from Justin Theroux, she managed to spend some quality time with Brad and Angelina’s children.

New Idea then brought up how Angelina felt betray after her own children chose Jen over her.

“Things really couldn’t be worse for Ange.”

As of now, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie’s representatives have not confirmed the recent claims.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Romance History

After ending her relationship with actor Daniel McDonald, Jennifer Aniston started dating Brad Pitt in 1998. Their relationship became high-profile and after two years of dating, the couple got married in a lavish Malibu wedding on July 29, 2000. For few years, Brad and Jen enjoyed their marriage but announced their separation in 2005. During that time, many allegedly speculated that Brad had been unfaithful to Jennifer with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, who he started dating soon after his split with Jen.

Both Brad and Jennifer are reportedly single. Multiple reports in the last month have claimed that after ending her marriage with actor-writer-director Justin Theroux, Jennifer reportedly found comfort in Brad’s company. The Inquisitr earlier reported that many reports claimed that the former couple has planned to go public at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

As it turned out, this did not happen. Even Gossip Cop debunked the claims and stated that after separating from his wife, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has not rekindled his romantic affair with his former wife, Jennifer Aniston.