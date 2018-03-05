Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, Stands By Her Man, Says ‘The Truth Always Prevails’

Hours before Ryan Seacrest hit the Oscars' red carpet, his girlfriend shared words of support for her boyfriend who was recently accused of sexual misconduct by his former stylist.

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, wasn’t by the TV host’s side when he hosted E!’s Oscars red carpet pre-show on Sunday night, but earlier in the day she made it clear that she is standing by her man amidst sexual harassment accusations that have been leveled against him.

For the second time this week, Shayna, who currently lives with Ryan in New York City, took to Instagram on Sunday to show her support for her celebrity boyfriend.

Earlier in the week, Variety released a report about one of Ryan’s former stylists who “challenged the host’s attempt to discredit allegations” that Seacrest subjected her to “years of unwanted sexual aggression.”

Shortly after the Variety report was released, Shayna posted a photo on Instagram that shows her kissing Ryan, along with a flattering caption.

“I love you so much Ryan. You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being,” Shayna captioned the February 28 post. “I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it.”

On the morning of the 2018 Oscars, Shayna once again used Instagram to voice her support for her boyfriend amidst speculation that celebrities would snub Seacrest during the 90th Academy Awards.

The Boomerang-style video clip on Instagram shows the 25-year-old model dancing alongside Ryan. Although she doesn’t directly mention the sexual misconduct allegations, Shayna makes it clear that she believes in her boyfriend.

“To a day that should be like any other day – let your goofy, charming spirit shine through,” Shayna captioned her March 4 Instagram post. “Without you TV would be pointless to watch. The people that know you, and honor you know the truth – and the truth always prevails.”

Shayna’s posts have received plenty of positive feedback from her followers and Ryan’s fans. Most of the comments on Shayna’s Instagram posts are quite supportive of Ryan, who recently issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly about the sexual misconduct allegations, stating, in part, that his name was cleared by an “independent third-party over the course of a two-month process.”

According to the Daily Mail, Shayna and Ryan dated briefly during the summer of 2013. Three years later, they started dating again.

On May 30, 2017, just weeks after Ryan was confirmed as the co-host of ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.