Best Foods That Can Keep Your Heart At Its Best

These are the foods that could reduce cholesterol, inflammation, and lower blood pressure.

One of the most significant organs in the body is the heart, which must be taken care of to prevent heart disease. Experts advise having a healthy diet that is good for your heart to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Julie Zumpano, RD, LD, a dietitian in the Preventive Cardiology and Nutrition Program at Cleveland Clinic, said that there is an excellent variety of fruits and vegetables that good for the heart. She advised trying to eat foods that are in their natural form, as they come from the ground. She calls this the”whole-foods diet,” as noted by Health Cleveland Clinic.

Meanwhile, the following foods could lower your cholesterol level and can keep your heart healthy, as shared by CNN and WebMD.

Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Fish such as salmon, mackerel, albacore tuna, herring, sardines, and lake trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly the long-chain omega-3s that are essential to keep your heart healthy. Studies indicate that long chain omega-3s prevent the heart attack by maintaining the heart’s rhythm. They could also lower blood pressure, prevent blood clotting, lower inflammation, keep blood vessels healthy, and reduce triglycerides.

Oats and Barley

Oats and barley have a soluble fiber known as beta-glucan that has health benefits. This fiber could reduce the level of cholesterol and enhance immunity, according to studies. Lisa Drayer, a registered dietitian and a CNN contributor, said that beta-glucans bind cholesterol and bile acids in the intestines and prevent their absorption into the body. She advises eating oats or oatmeal for breakfast on a regular basis if you have high cholesterol.

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids that could lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides as well as reduce blood pressure. These fatty acids could not only improve heart health but also enhance brain health, decrease the risk of breast cancer, and increase longevity.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, pistachio, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts and flaxseed are good for the heart. These nuts and unsalted seeds are also high in minerals such as potassium and magnesium that could reduce blood pressure. Pistachios could minimize blood vessel tightening and lower heart rate, blood pressure, and cholesterol, according to some studies. Meanwhile, walnuts and flaxseeds contain short-chain omega-3s that are linked to protection against high blood pressure and heart disease.

Avocados

A study shows that eating avocado each day could lead to a 13.5 milligrams-per-deciliter reduction in blood pressure. Avocado is an excellent source of monounsaturated fatty acids that could lower both total cholesterol and bad cholesterol (LDL) and maintain the good cholesterol (HDL).